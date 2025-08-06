'Stay out of the woods': Nova Scotia enacts climate lockdowns until Fall

On August 5, the province of Nova Scotia issued sweeping new restrictions against its citizens, ordering them to "stay out of the woods." The ban on enjoying or travelling through the woods across the province, in order to "prevent wildfires" during the dry season, is being seen by critics as far too reminiscent of the “stay home, stay safe” lockdown orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston announced the decision, effective immediately. "Today, we are telling Nova Scotians: stay out of the woods. We are restricting travel and activities that really aren't necessary for most of us. Hiking, camping, fishing, and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted. Trail systems through woods are off limits. Camping is allowed but only in official campgrounds," he stated, before warning that anyone caught in violation of the ban could be fined a hefty $25,000.

The lockdown applies to both Crown and private land, and, unless the Province decides otherwise, it will remain in place until October 15th—meaning that even if you reside in a home near or in the woods, you are banned from venturing out into your surroundings.

"You can still go to the beach," added Premier Houston. "In fact, that's a great place to be on these hot, dry days—just no bonfires. If there is a short trail to get from point A to point B, like from the parking to the beach or to the lake to fish, that's fine, but that's it. No heading into the woods to spend time there."

This allowance is a silver lining that isn’t enough to overshadow concerns over what such limitations imposed on citizens mean for fundamental freedoms.

In a statement posted to X, and addressed to Premier Houston, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms wrote: “This anti-freedom policy is extreme, violates Charter-protected freedom of movement, and makes no sense at all … hiking on trails and driving on off-grid roads in the woods doesn’t cause fires. The government can ban smoking in woods, and campfires in woods, but not ban Canadians from enjoying the woods.”

According to a study conducted at the request of the Alberta Wilderness Association, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) with their hot exhaust systems have caused some fires in wooded areas, but it is hard to imagine how hikers, fishers, and campers willing to comply with a fire or smoking ban pose a wildfire risk.

Nevertheless, the policy stands, with Premier Houston claiming the restriction of mobility is “a small price to pay right now to avoid the kind of devastation that we saw from wildfires in 2023."

"No one wants to go back there," he said.

In 2023, Nova Scotia faced the worst wildfire season in its recorded history. Over 25,000 hectares burned as the result of 220 wildfires, approximately 97% of which were human-caused. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes. At that time, a province-wide ban on travel, including hiking in wooded areas, was also implemented—from May 30 to mid-June.

That devastating year was a stark contrast to 2024, which marked one of the province’s lowest wildfire seasons on record, with only 83 fires burning a total of 47.5 hectares. Officials credited the improvement not only to cooler, wetter weather but also to improved public awareness of wildfire prevention. Nova Scotians have already demonstrated more caution, without the need for the government to shut down the woods.

In 2025, only 100 small wildfires have burned, all of which were extinguished quickly, according to Scott Tingley, manager of forest protection for the Natural Resources Department.

Is this "stay out" policy government duty, or government overreach?