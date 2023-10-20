A so-called 'vigil' for Gaza in Kitchener, Ont., turns ugly, real fast…

E-transfer (Canada):

The definition of a “vigil” is: “to stay in a place and quietly wait, pray, etc., for a period of time.”

Alas, what transpired on Thursday evening in Kitchener, Ont., was anything but a vigil, even though the event was indeed billed as a “vigil for Gaza.”

Fittingly, the event began outside Kitchener’s CBC building. Fittingly because the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation refuses to allow its journalists to call Hamas terrorists “terrorists” – even though the Canadian government, a.k.a., the CBC’s sugar daddy, classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization. Your tax dollars hard at work yet again, folks...

It should also be noted that the vigil was exclusively for Palestinian victims in the current Mideast conflict, not for the 1,400+ Israelis who were deliberately massacred by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Apparently Israeli lives DO NOT matter.

"THERE IS ONLY ONE SOLUTION, INTIFADA REVOLUTION!"



The pro-Hamas crowd here in Toronto call for violence to erase Israel here on the streets of Toronto tonight.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/HsNL6Gku0H — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

As well, this event was not a candlelight vigil paying tribute to any victim – in fact, there was nary a candle in sight. Rather, several hundred “mourners” soon marched from the CBC building to Kitchener City Hall where they ramped up their du rigueur anti-Israel and anti-Jew rhetoric. For example, many chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” (Translation: professing hope that the state of Israel will be wiped off the map.)

As per usual, the ringleaders of the demonstration went out of their way to break up interviews with attendees, even those attendees who wanted to come on camera. Gee, why would that be?

At one point a burly demonstrator tried to attack Rebel News personnel – and very likely would’ve succeeded if not for the intervention of our security personnel. We have no idea why. Oh, did we mention that this event was billed as a peaceful “vigil”?

As for law enforcement, we were told by a Waterloo Regional Police officer not to be “aggressive” in our questioning. He actually said that.

And we couldn’t help but notice that some of the members of this demonstration were part of the Spirit Unicorn Syndicate, including a biological man who was apparently identifying as the Wicked Witch of the West given that his haberdashery including a skirt and striped stockings. We ponder how well he/she would be treated in Gaza?

In the final analysis, wouldn’t it be jolly if those promoting a peaceful vigil actually followed through with such a thing as opposed to, yet again, staging another pro-Hamas demonstration?

Or are we dreaming in Technicolor here?