A (Trucker) Convoy of Misinformation | Samaire Armstrong & Eric Butler | Andrew Says 59

Actress Samaire Armstrong and commentator Eric Butler from (TatumReport.com) join Andrew to discuss trucker convoy misinformation and how the mainstream media is focusing on unproven stories from the Ottawa protests. The Americans also remark on how the convoy has been portrayed south of the border.

As well, Armstrong and Butler discuss the University Pennsylvania trans-swimmer fiasco and how it effects women's sports, in addition to the effect social media has on young women overall.

