This is the Aboriginal perspective they DO NOT want you to see

Australia's new year launched with the news of an updated national anthem.

Prime Minister Scott Morison said he changed the word 'young' for 'one' in the interest of "unity" with first-nation people.

But is that really what Aborigines care about?

While I was in outback NSW a few weeks ago, I asked the local indigenous people what issues matter to them most.

Australia Day, the flag or the anthem didn't make their list. Black deaths in custody didn't even get a mention.

The top three concerns were:

Drugs Alcohol Crime

Aboriginal mother, Jacintha McAvoy Geia, says:

"white paid activists at these rallies don't walk in our shoes, they don't know what it's like to grow up in our communities and the constant battle with our own mob".

Governments across the country have cancelled Australia Day celebrations in fear of COVID-19. However, protests are still planned for the 26th of January.

