Accused child sex offender released on bail despite new allegations in Okanagan

The allegations now span multiple incidents, multiple victims, and multiple years — yet the accused is back out in the community.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

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A B.C. judge has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenagers — even as new allegations against him continue to pile up.

According to a recent report out of Kelowna, 28-year-old Dylan Hartley-Gulliford is facing nine criminal charges involving four separate alleged victims across the Okanagan region, with accusations dating back to 2024. 

The charges include multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference involving minors under 16, and even an allegation related to child sexual abuse material

Despite that, and despite being re-arrested as recently as February on new sexual assault allegations involving a different complainant, Hartley-Gulliford was released on bail last week.

This isn’t even his first release.

Court records show he had previously been arrested in January and released with conditions — only to face additional charges afterward, tied to separate alleged victims. 

In total, the allegations now span multiple incidents, multiple victims, and multiple years — yet the accused is back out in the community. A publication ban prevents disclosure of what happened inside the bail hearing, including the judge’s reasoning for granting release.

The case is now set to return to court next month.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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