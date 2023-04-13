AEC launches 'Disinformation Register' amid Voice debate

The Australian Electorate Commission has warned it will not tolerate people spreading incorrect information about the way the Voice referendum will be run.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers yesterday launched the Referendum Disinformation Register as debate about the Indigenous Voice to parliament heats up.

“If you spread incorrect information about the process we run – deliberately or otherwise – we will correct you,” he said.

Rogers said the register would tackle misinformation about the process by which the vote would be conducted. It would not concern itself with political views about the Voice.

“We can’t and won’t play a role with campaign information beyond ensuring it is authorised, so people know the source,” he said.

“The message here is simple – the AEC will not tolerate the spread of mistruths about our referendum processes, no matter the source.”

He said examples of misinformation included suggestions that the AEC were rigging the referendum or campaigning for a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote to claims the constitution has been invalid since 1973.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said a referendum to change the constitution will take place between October and December.