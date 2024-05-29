Al-Qaeda voices support for anti-Israel college campus protests

The Canadian Press / Christopher Katsarov

Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda said in a statement that it sends its "support and endorsements" to students at colleges who occupy campuses in protest of Israel.

“While we support the assassination of the infidel Zionists and the beheading of them, we also appreciate and value the movement of Western demonstrators and sit-in students from Western universities, who through their sit-ins and protests expressed their rejection of the genocide taking place in Gaza," a translation of the statement by the Long War Journal says.

Al-Qaeda said in its statement that the anti-Israel protests have had a positive effect on global jihad.

Al-Qaeda's statement continues by commending and drawing comparisons to the actions of an obscure Egyptian organization known as the "Vanguards of Liberation Group for the Martyr Muhammed Salah." This group had recently claimed responsibility for the assassination of an Israeli businessman in Alexandria on May 7, purportedly as retribution for Israeli activities in the Gaza Strip.

“You have an inevitable legal duty, which is jihad and fighting like the Vanguards of Liberation Group for the Martyr Muhammed Salah. May God strike them in the throats of the Zionists. Let the people of Islam be encouraged to create groups that master the art of disciplining Jews, Americans, and those who are allied with them.”

This is the second instance of al-Qaeda issuing a statement about Israel since the Hamas-led terrorist attack on October 7.

Last November, al-Qaeda called for attacks on Israeli, European, and U.S. interests worldwide: "They [the embassies] are legitimate targets for our people and for the Islamic Ummah. We call on the youth of Ummah to storm them and burn them and follow in the path of the youth in Benghazi on the day they slaughtered and dragged the American ambassador through the streets a few years ago."

Protests across college campuses in North America continue, with large protests still ongoing in Montreal, Toronto, and other major cities. Yesterday. a Quebec Superior Court judge granted a partial injunction request by the University du Quebec a Montreal (UQAM), prohibiting anti-Israel protesters from setting up encampments within two metres of campus buildings.

The University of Toronto is seeking a similar injunction against protesters.