Alberta boots graphic smut from school libraries—media cries 'book banning'

It's not censorship to keep dick-wagging, gender-wang books out of the hands of little kids.

And if you disagree, honestly, your hard drive—and your head—need a full forensic scan.

Alberta's government just took the most reasonable step imaginable: keeping graphic sexual content—some of it too obscene to show adults at a press conference—out of school libraries meant for children.

These books are too graphic to show you in this video, but I will include a link to the Alberta government Dropbox so you can see them for yourself.

And the response to that smart move to keep smut away from little ones? Media meltdown. NDP hysteria. Establishment freakout.

Let's run the highlight reel:

Alberta media had access to that same government Dropbox full of these explicit book excerpts before the press conference. They saw the strap-ons, blowjob sexts, group cum dares—the whole parade of degeneracy… and still called it "book banning." Absolute weirdos.

A former cabinet minister in Alberta, Thomas Lukaszuk, asked where the "book burning" event would be—because, apparently, saying "maybe 5-year-olds shouldn't read about sex toys" now makes you Hitler.

A Sportsnet journalist, Mark Spector—yes, really—chimed in with, "Who asked for this?" Mark, buddy, parents asked. You know, the people whose kids are being handed cartoon porn by government-paid librarians.

And the cherry on top? An Alberta NDP MLA, Lori Sigurdson, rushed to condemn the move, defending, let's be clear here, keeping graphic pornography available to elementary-age students.

That's the hill they want to die on: "Let the little kids have the porn."

Let me be absolutely clear: This isn't about banning books. It's about banning garbage.

It's about saying: "No, Grade 3 kids don't need to read about strap-ons and oral sex during library time."

If it's too graphic for the 6 o'clock news, it's too graphic for a six-year-old.

The freaks defending this filth are so far removed from normal people, they might as well be speaking Martian. Normal people—parents—don't want their kids reading "vagina slime" erotica at school.

This isn't censorship. It's protection. It's sanity. It's Alberta saying: Not our kids. Not anymore.

Not today, Satan.