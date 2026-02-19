Alberta could be 'Monaco of North America': David Knight Legg

On Wednesday's live stream, Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, David Knight Legg, and Stockwell Day discussed Alberta's political future in light of the province's increasing independence movement.

Knight Legg pointed out that Alberta is primed for independence within Canada's current structure and could become the next Monaco, which operates as a successful independent country within France.

"I think that the way Canada is structured, in its federalist architecture, you've got incredible latitude for autonomy. I think Alberta has every opportunity, no matter what happens with the vote in the fall, to become the Monaco of North America," he said.

"There are a dozen steps we could take, that are today fully in our power to take, to create that level of economic autonomy. I for one would love to see us continue to cut the corporate tax down to five and maybe lower, to create a magnet for global capital into the world's largest democratic deposit of energy, oil and gas," Knight Legg continued.

"We are five million people with more wealth, more natural wealth, than any other democracy on the planet," he added.

While Alberta holds vast oil reserves exceeding 160 billion barrels—among the world's largest—its resource wealth remains largely untapped and prospective, and with a citizen-led petition actively gathering signatures toward a potential independence referendum by late 2026, recent polls show support for separation at around 29%.