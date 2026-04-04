Alberta education minister says Bill 25 will keep classrooms focused on learning, not activism

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides to talk about Bill 25 — Alberta's new law on political neutrality in classrooms, which notably prohibits activist protests and refocuses schools on learning.

Nicolaides discussed some of the key measures in the bill, including that it requires school divisions to refrain from making statements about social or political issues.

“We believe that the job of a school board is to hire teachers, hire educational assistants, and deliver educational programming to kids — not wade into social or political causes,” he said.

Rather than limiting what can be discussed in a classroom, the bill also ensures that all student views on topics discussed in the classroom will be respected.

“If you’re going to have a conversation about something that might be controversial, make sure (a) that you’re encouraging diverse student voices and opinions,” Nicolaides explained, “and (b) make sure that you, as a teacher, are being objective and impartial in bringing that subject forward.”

The bill also stipulates that only the Canada and Alberta flags may be flown in Alberta schools.

“These are the symbols that bring us together as Albertans and as Canadians,” said Nicolaides. “They ultimately create a shared identity, and it’s important that we continue to cultivate that shared identity.”

Nicolaides noted that the bill also lays the groundwork for future government regulations that will allow for more nuanced considerations, including clearer definitions, criteria, and exemptions.

In discussing support for the bill, Nicolaides said, “I know that… the vast majority of parents are strongly in support of legislation that will help focus our school divisions on teaching kids how to read, write, and excel in math.”

“I believe that the vast majority of parents want our school divisions to be free of political statements, and wading into controversial social and political causes.”