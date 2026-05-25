Alberta fact check: Andrew Coyne suggests Alberta's oil might not go with Alberta?

Coyne asserts that Alberta could lose the parts of its territory containing oil and gas if it leaves Canada.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Columnist Andrew Coyne weighed into the Alberta separation debate with a novel theory: that if Alberta ever left Confederation, it shouldn't assume it would leave with all of its territory, including the parts containing oil and gas.

"Its wealth?" Coyne wrote. "Among the most absurd assumptions in this whole surreal debate is the idea that Alberta... would depart with its entire current territory — including the parts with the oil."

He goes on to argue that provinces only control natural resources because they are provinces within Canada, and that once they cease being provinces, constitutional guarantees disappear.

It's a bizarre argument, particularly because it moves beyond arguing against separation and into something closer to: Nice oil patch you've got there. Shame if something happened to it.

The problem is that Coyne compresses several different legal questions into one dramatic conclusion.

Yes, Section 92A of the Constitution gives provinces exclusive jurisdiction over the development, conservation and management of non-renewable natural resources within their boundaries. Alberta fought hard for those protections during constitutional negotiations, with former Premier Peter Lougheed playing a major role in securing them.

But Coyne then takes a leap:

Because these powers exist under the Constitution of Canada, he argues that Alberta's claims over resources would somehow evaporate if constitutional arrangements changed.

Constitutions don't create the physical existence of provinces, their borders, or the oil beneath them. Alberta's boundaries are established legal boundaries. Its resources physically sit inside those boundaries today. The Constitution allocates legislative authority over them.

Coyne's argument effectively assumes a future negotiation would begin with: "We'll keep your oil fields, thanks."

There is little historical basis for that assumption.

When states separate internationally, negotiations generally involve division of assets, liabilities, territory and resources. The Supreme Court's Quebec Secession Reference contemplated negotiations following a clear democratic mandate; it did not suggest Ottawa would simply confiscate provincial territory as a punishment mechanism. Separation itself would be an unprecedented constitutional negotiation, not an automatic reset button.

And there is another irony here.

For decades Albertans have been told they are selfish for believing Ottawa treats the province like an ATM. Now some opponents of separation appear to be making an argument that sounds suspiciously close to: You can't leave because the rest of Canada needs your resources.

There are legitimate arguments against Alberta independence: economic uncertainty, Indigenous treaty issues, trade complications, debt allocation and constitutional chaos.

But "the oil might not go with Alberta" is blackmail with no grounds in law.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Thomas Mcilravey
    commented 2026-05-25 09:43:19 -0400
    Andrew Coyne is an incompetent reporter. Sick of listening to he BS. Move on.