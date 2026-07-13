WATCH: We BROKE Jacinta Allan's voting system, but the fight to save Victoria isn't over yet

For decades, Labor has relied on Victoria's group voting ticket system to help maintain its grip on power in the upper house. Now, after our campaign turned that same system back on them, Premier Jacinta Allan is reportedly preparing to scrap it altogether.

If the reforms apply before November's state election, it will be a major victory for electoral reform. But I'm not celebrating just yet, because we haven't seen the legislation, and I believe the fight is far from over.

This all began after I sat down with activist Monica Smit to discuss her idea of launching single-issue parties that could attract votes from traditionally left-wing voters before directing preferences to One Nation through the group voting ticket system.

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I thought the strategy was brilliant, so I decided to put it into practice myself.

That's how the Free Palestine party was born. The idea was simple: appeal to progressive and anti-Israel voters, then use the very preference system Labor has benefited from for years to direct those preferences to One Nation, the party I believe is most serious about freeing Palestine from Hamas.

The reaction was immediate. The political establishment realised we had found a way to use their own rules against them. The ABC attacked the idea. GetUp! launched a campaign against it. Politicians condemned it. Ironically, many of the same people suddenly started calling for the abolition of group voting tickets, which had been my preferred outcome from the beginning.

🚨 They tried to turn Pauline Hanson against me over the ‘Free Palestine Party’… but when she backed me, they CUT most of it.



So I got the FULL unedited interview 👀



👉 https://t.co/EaIX3z3y0M pic.twitter.com/HRwpwvYdC4 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 30, 2026

For years, Labor and its allies have benefited from a system that allows parties, not voters, to determine preference flows. The moment we demonstrated that the same strategy could work against them, they wanted the rules changed.

Then the registration battle began.

After announcing the party, we secured well over the required membership numbers within days and lodged our application with the Victorian Electoral Commission. Instead of simply processing it, the VEC delayed the application, citing additional consideration following a recent by-election.

That delay created an opportunity for a rival "copycat" application. During that window, another applicant based outside Victoria lodged an application for a similarly named party.

I wasn't prepared to let that happen.

We retained leading media lawyer Justin Quill to make it clear that we had applied first, met every legal requirement first, and that our application should not be treated as a race based on whichever party completed verification first. We were prepared to challenge the process if necessary.

That legal battle hasn't been cheap. We've spent around $15,000 getting to this point, including significant legal costs fighting the system itself.

Despite every obstacle thrown at us, we've now secured our 500 verified members and I'm expecting formal registration shortly.

Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio Rebel News reporter destroys radio host on air, exposing ABC media bias and double standards.

Now we're seeing reports that Jacinta Allan intends to abolish group voting tickets altogether.

If that happens before this year's election, I'll happily take it as a win. One Nation won't need smaller parties to funnel preferences anymore because they'll be in a much stronger position to win those votes directly.

But I remain cautious.

We've only seen reports about the proposal. We haven't seen the legislation itself. My concern is that Labor could announce the reforms now, encourage supporters to stand down, then structure the legislation so it doesn't take effect until after the November election, allowing one final election to be fought under the existing rules.

That's why we're not stopping.

We'll continue this campaign until legislation is introduced and it's clear the reforms will apply before Victorians head to the polls. Until then, our parties remain active and we'll continue preparing for every possible outcome.

If you'd like to help us finish the job, please support the campaign at SaveVictoria.com. Your contribution will help recover the legal costs we've already incurred and ensure we have the resources to keep fighting until genuine electoral reform becomes a reality.

We've won an important battle. But until the legislation is introduced and applies to this election, the war isn't over.

Save Victoria From Stolen Votes Your support will help cover the costs of this fight, prepare for what comes next, and ensure we have the resources to keep pushing until Victoria gets genuine electoral reform. Optional email code

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