WATCH: Victorian Liberal STUNS parliament defending Avi Yemini's plan

Victorian Liberal MP Chris Crewther has stunned Parliament by coming out strongly in support of Avi Yemini’s bold strategy to expose the deep flaws in Victoria’s Group Voting Ticket system.

While the usual suspects on the left cry foul, Chris Crewther cut through the noise and nailed the truth: “He is making a point about the failures of this group voting system...a system which has been cynically used for years, particularly on the left. He’s making the point of how crazy the current system is, and how easily it can be manipulated.”

The intense political and media focus, even from within Parliament, on these micro-parties shows just how successful this strategy has been in forcing a conversation about GVTs that the political establishment has spent years trying to dodge.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

Predictably, left-wing politicians, their media mouthpieces and activist groups are in full meltdown. According to the Guardian newspaper a spokesmen for an organisation called Muslim Votes Matter has lodged a formal complaint with the Victorian Electoral Commission, accusing the registration bid for a Muslim Votes Matter party of being a “deliberate strategy to mislead voters” and claiming the name is “misleadingly similar” to their own group, risking confusion among Muslim voters at the ballot box.

The irony is clear: they appear to believe only they should be allowed to appeal to Muslim voters in Victoria even though they are not running in the election, which would be contrary to democracy.

The organisation is even demanding stronger vetting rules and has pushed the VEC to investigate the website for allegedly collecting information without a privacy policy, along with possible breaches of electoral laws and authorisation requirements. In reality, the site is fully compliant, with a simple, non-intrusive sign-up process for eager members to comply with VEC requirements.

The left have happily exploited the GVT system for years, with preference whispering, dodgy deals, and harvesting votes for fringe candidates with tiny primary support. Now that conservatives are using the same rules against them on issues like Palestine and Muslim advocacy, they’re suddenly demanding reform.

🚨I just got condemned in Parliament… and the scariest part is I kind of agree with the Greens leader 😳



I’m absolutely loving this meltdown.



If you are too, now’s the time to join the latest party

👉 https://t.co/2Z8GXV7BE6 pic.twitter.com/Zk4DKmevdv — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the Labor government is desperately trying to ignore the growing outrage. Premier Jacinta Allan has been dodging questions, avoiding Avi Yemini’s name while muttering about “honesty and transparency.” No surprise. Labor has benefited most from this archaic system, the last of its kind in Australia, and refuses to scrap it because backroom preference deals matter more than electoral integrity.

Avi Yemini has been clear from the start: this is not about winning a seat. It’s about exposing a system that lets parties say one thing on the ballot and deliver another with preferences. The Free Palestine Party and the emerging Muslim Votes Matter push have done exactly that.

Chris Crewther’s mention in Parliament was a rare burst of honesty, highlighting how the rules enable the game and calling out Labor’s reluctance to act. The ball is now in Labor’s court. Will they finally kill the GVT scam they’ve happily ridden for years, or will they keep hiding while the system they defend gets turned against them?

Muslim Votes Matter is now very close to official registration. They are just 50 members short.

Every new member brings them closer to getting across the line.

Sign up at MuslimVotesVic.com right now. It takes seconds, and costs nothing.

The disruption has only just begun.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

If you want to read more stories and follow along with the latest news of Avi Yemini’s Free Palestine Party Victoria, you can see the stories below.

1:14 WATCH: Victorian Liberal STUNS parliament defending Avi Yemini's plan 7:59 WATCH: Greens Leader CRASHES OUT over Avi Yemini in Parliament 5:09 GAME CHANGER: New Islamic Party to preference One Nation in Victoria 01:32 Jacinta Allan reacts to Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party 10:49 Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio 13:52 UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Reporter fails to turn Pauline Hanson against Avi Yemini 03:58 Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party receives wave of support 03:58 Avi Yemini announces plan to Free Palestine … from Hamas

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