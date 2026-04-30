Jacinta Allan reacts to Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party

It's official. The Premier of Victoria hates my plan … Great!

During a recent press conference, mainstream reporters attempted to ask Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan about my new Free Palestine Party ahead of November’s election.

The Premier responded, insisting on compliance and transparency: "I expect everyone to comply with the rules whether they're members of parliament or whether they're candidates running for political office. How they choose to present themselves to the electorate is a matter for them. It's important that we do have honesty and transparency in our political system.

Really? Did she just use the words honesty and transparency in relation to the Labor Party? Especially with regards to the group voting ticket rort Labor has benefited from so well. Jacinta, I have three words for you. Sack Dan Andrews. Did you think we were that dumb we would forget?

When pressed further about whether the situation seemed deceptive, the Premier deflected again, stating: "Well, again, you'd have to refer it back to that commentator that you refer to. I think is well and truly capable of speaking for himself."

It comes just a day after my epic showdown with ABC Radio's Raf Epstein where I completely below the biased host out of the water.

Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio Rebel News reporter destroys radio host on air, exposing ABC media bias and double standards.

What stood out to me most is the irony. For years, voters have watched the political system play games with preference flows and group voting tickets, yet the moment someone begins using similar tactics, suddenly there’s concern.

When asked again about potential electoral reform, the Premier shut it down quickly: "I've got nothing here today to discuss in terms of other electoral reforms.”

Watching this unfold, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the conversation around electoral reform in Victoria isn’t just theoretical anymore. The moment political tactics are mirrored back at those who designed them, the language suddenly changes.

You can follow along with all of our reporting on the Victorian state election below.

01:32 Jacinta Allan reacts to Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party 10:49 Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio 13:52 UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Reporter fails to turn Pauline Hanson against Avi Yemini 03:58 Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party receives wave of support 03:58 Avi Yemini announces plan to Free Palestine … from Hamas

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