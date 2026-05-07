WATCH: Greens Leader CRASHES OUT over Avi Yemini in Parliament

I watched it happen in real time this week. Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell absolutely melted down in the Victorian Parliament over my plan to use their own voting rules against them. “I’m calling on the Labor state government to finally fix Victoria’s dodgy, undemocratic group voting system.” She then accused me directly, claiming: “Avi Yemini publicly declared that he would register the Free Palestine Party in Victoria and then funnel the votes that this party gets to far right political parties, intentionally deceiving voters in order to get himself elected.”

She wasn’t completely off the mark, but it’s not because I’m “trying to get elected”. I’m not. The last thing I want is a seat in the Victorian Parliament. That would be a catastrophe.

What triggered them is far simpler and far funnier.

I’m working to set up slogan based micro parties that emotionally driven Greens voters can’t resist, then funnelling preferences to One Nation through a voting system the Greens have happily lived with for years. Now that it might hurt them? Suddenly it’s “undemocratic”. Isn’t it interesting that the outrage only arrives when the left is on the receiving end?

In her spray, she tried to do what they always do: smear first, check facts never. I copped the predictable labels: “far right extremist” and the rest of the usual woke rubbish. Here’s the problem for her. I’m hated by the actual far right and the far left. Which, by definition, makes me closer to the centre than most of today’s political class. But she also accidentally revealed the real fear. They’re terrified of both outcomes. Either the system stays and we start harvesting votes from their own gullible voter base. Or the system gets scrapped and One Nation becomes a serious force at the November state election.

That’s the trap they’ve built for themselves.

Group voting tickets are a mess. Preference harvesting is a mess. It should end. But let’s not pretend the Greens respect the will of the people. When ordinary Australians vote Pauline Hanson, The Greens don’t respect the outcome, instead they cry, scream, and demand the rules change. That’s not democracy. That’s tantrum politics.

One line in her spray was so wrong it was almost performance art, the claim that Glenn Druery “helped One Nation”. Druery’s brand has always been cash for seats and whatever keeps One Nation out. That’s why the Greens’ attempt to lump him into this was either ignorance or deliberate misdirection. The Greens are absolute hypocrites. They love to lecture everyone about tolerance while openly sympathising with Hamas and terrorism, pushing elitist policies that screw over working Australians, and showing clear racism towards ordinary Aussies.

Meanwhile, the practical part of exposing the Group Voting Ticket mess is moving fast. A party called Muslim Votes Matter has also been registered, and the membership push is already about halfway to the numbers needed to officially register in time.

If you’re in Victoria, go to MuslimVotesVic.com and become a member. If you’re not, share it with someone who is. I’ve had enough of the double standard. If you’re as fed up as I am with the Greens’ hypocrisy, help me turn the tables.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

If you want to read more stories and follow along with the latest news of Avi Yemini’s Free Palestine Party Victoria, you can see the stories below.

7:59 WATCH: Greens Leader CRASHES OUT over Avi Yemini in Parliament 5:09 GAME CHANGER: New Islamic Party to preference One Nation in Victoria 01:32 Jacinta Allan reacts to Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party 10:49 Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio 13:52 UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Reporter fails to turn Pauline Hanson against Avi Yemini 03:58 Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party receives wave of support 03:58 Avi Yemini announces plan to Free Palestine … from Hamas

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