GAME CHANGER: New Islamic Party to preference One Nation in Victoria

It’s official: the Free Palestine Party Victoria has now been registered with the Victorian Electoral Commission, with approval expected in time for the upcoming state election. The numbers alone tell the story, we secured well over the required memberships in a matter of days, doubling what’s needed to get a party registered.

But that’s not even the biggest new development.

What’s unfolding now is exactly what this strategy was designed to do, force a shift in how minor parties operate within Victoria’s unique group voting ticket system. And it’s already happening. I’ve received word that a new political party, Muslim Votes Matter, is now trying to recruit members and get registered.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

That follows on from Monica Smit’s Save The Environment party. So now in total, three new parties have been initiated that will appeal to climate alarmists, anti-Israel extremists and pro-Islamic radicals ... and the best part is that votes will flow to the only party whose leader has appeared in parliament wearing a burqa!

This isn’t accidental. It’s the direct result of exposing and then using the same political tactics that have been exploited by left-wing political operatives for years. Victoria remains the last state in Australia still using group voting tickets, a system that’s been manipulated to preference-stack and funnel votes behind the scenes.

Now, that game is being turned on its head.

Apparently, Muslim Votes Matter was inspired by the group that popped up before the last election, trying to undermine our democracy by propping up tribal third-world hate-filled candidates.

The difference this time is where those preferences are heading. Instead of propping up fringe left-wing candidates, the aim is to redirect those flows toward conservative parties, most notably One Nation.

It’s a blunt strategy, but an effective one, and potential Muslim Votes Matter supporters don't even need to know how to read English, the the party's logo says it all!

The whole game has changed now. Either more single-issue parties emerge, each targeting specific voting blocs and funnelling preferences accordingly, or the government is forced to act and scrap the system altogether. It’s a win-win strategy.

There’s growing pressure on the Victorian government, with Premier Jacinta Allan already facing scrutiny over whether the system will remain in place. If it stays, it will be used to its full advantage. If it goes, voters finally get a more transparent system.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

If you want to read more stories and follow along with the latest news of Avi Yemini’s Free Palestine Party Victoria, you can see the stories below.

5:09 GAME CHANGER: New Islamic Party to preference One Nation in Victoria 01:32 Jacinta Allan reacts to Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party 10:49 Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio 13:52 UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Reporter fails to turn Pauline Hanson against Avi Yemini 03:58 Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party receives wave of support 03:58 Avi Yemini announces plan to Free Palestine … from Hamas

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