Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio

I went head-to-head with Raf Epstein on ABC Radio this morning, and what unfolded wasn’t just an interview … it was a complete dismantling of the narrative he tried to push.

From the outset, Epstein attempted to frame my plan to register the Free Palestine Party Victoria as some kind of deception. But as I made clear, “What do you mean trick voters? We're trying to free Palestine.” The premise of his attack quickly fell apart under scrutiny as he fell into my hands.

When pressed on what “Free Palestine” actually means in this context, I spelled it out plainly for him: “We're saying we want to free Palestine from Hamas.” That’s the part the left doesn’t want to engage with, because it exposes the contradiction at the heart of their slogans.

Epstein kept circling back to the idea that voters might be misled. My response cut straight through. I asked him if he thinks left-wing voters are really that dull that they will vote on a slogan?

As the exchange intensified, I didn’t hold back on what’s really going on in modern politics. “There are three groups now in the political... spectrum. There's the far left, the actual far right and the Islamic community that will vote just on a slogan.” And yes, I said it clearly: “Yeah, they are useful idiots. So we might as well put their vote to use.”

That’s when the discomfort in the studio became obvious.

Despite the outrage, even Epstein was forced to concede a key point: “It's completely legal what you are doing.” That’s because the group voting ticket system, long exploited by political operatives like Glenn Druery, is entirely within the rules overseen by the Victorian Electoral Commission.

I made it clear I don’t even like the system. I think it's a bad system ... but if it exists, it will be used, and historically, it’s been used by the left without hesitation.

When Epstein tried to regain control, even threatening to cut the interview short, it only reinforced the point. The ABC isn’t used to being challenged. I called it out directly, pointing to his platforming choices and bias, including his repeated use of leftists like Sarah Schwartz.

At one point, I told him exactly what many Australians are thinking: This is the reason why so many people want the ABC defunded.

By the end, the dynamic had completely flipped. Epstein wrapped up the segment, but not before admitting again that the strategy is legitimate and widely used.

Meanwhile, the Free Palestine Party is surging. We've got over a thousand members. We've had to shut it off already. We're registering today.

The real story here isn’t outrage, it’s exposure. The system is broken, the media knows it, and for once, they got called out on their own turf.

I’ve had enough.

If you’re as fed up as I am with the taxpayer-funded bias coming out of the ABC, it’s time to do something about it. I’ve taken the fight straight to them on their own airwaves and now I need you to back it up.

Sign the below petition calling for the ABC to be defunded. They don’t answer to you, they answer to the government funding them and it shows.

Let’s send a clear message: Australians shouldn’t be forced to pay for propaganda. Sign the petition today and help hold them accountable.