BREAKING: Victorian Electoral Commission confirms Avi Yemini as official leader of the Free Palestine Party

It’s official. The Free Palestine Party is now fully registered with the Victorian Electoral Commission. Read the official statement here.

I’m proud to announce that I, Avi Yemini, am the President of the Free Palestine Party in Victoria. The VEC has confirmed we’ve overcome every obstacle put in our way, including the many objections and the leftists who tried to register the name before us, locked in just in time for the November state election, and right before the upper house is due to finally scrap the Group Voting Ticket system for good.

The Electoral Amendment (Miscellaneous Matters) Bill 2026 has already passed the lower house with Labor’s support. All indicators point to it clearing the upper house, but we can’t get complacent. So if, for whatever reason, the bill to abolish group voting tickets doesn’t pass the upper house before the upcoming election, we’re locked and loaded to funnel leftist, Jew-hating votes back to the sensible One Nation Party, doing our little part to help save this state.

The Free Palestine Party has already served its purpose by forcing this outcome, and it remains ready to continue the fight if the reform somehow stalls.

BREAKING: VEC verifies Free Palestine Party members hours before Parliament moves to scrap group voting tickets Free Palestine locks in 500 members and beats the left’s sabotage bid as Labor, reeling from Allan’s sacking, rushes to scrap the preference system we just turned against them.

This is the culmination of months of grinding work. We set out to use Labor’s own preference machine against them. We beat the left’s desperate attempt to hijack the same party name and block us from funnelling preferences to One Nation. We locked in the required 500 eligible members. And we kept the pressure on until Labor, even while its own house was in chaos, rushed to change the rules mid-game.

Victoria’s November election is about to become a whole lot fairer. The political landscape is about to get a whole lot more orange.

We’ve won an important battle. So no matter what happens from here, we’ve already won. And that’s thanks to you. None of this happened by accident.

It took serious money, lawyers, months of member registration drives, and relentless work spreading the word. That effort didn’t come cheap, roughly $15,000 so far, including significant legal costs after the VEC delayed the application.

Thank you to every member who joined up and to the public for the tremendous support. Getting here wasn’t easy. Even though we’ve only just registered, the party has already helped deliver a historic policy change.

If you’d like to help cover the significant legal costs of this battle, the lawyers, the registration drive and the months of work it took to get here, please head to SaveVictoria.com and contribute what you can. Your support will keep us ready for whatever comes next.

None of this would have been possible without your support at SaveVictoria.com.

Free Palestine… From Hamas.

*Contributions made through SaveVictoria.com are not donations to the Free Palestine Party. They help cover the legal and administrative costs incurred in establishing and registering the party before it was officially registered.