Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party receives wave of support

The Free Palestine Party has become Australia’s fastest-growing political party in its early stages, with hundreds signing up within 24 hours of its announcement, almost reaching a target of 750 signed up members. The rapid surge proves the strategy is striking a chord, even as the usual whingers scramble to respond.

The initiative is designed to make the most of Victoria’s preferential voting system, which has long been called out for allowing parties, rather than voters, to determine how preferences are distributed when ballots are cast above the line. This system, previously used to consolidate power by major parties such as Dan Andrews' Labor, remains unique to Victoria after being scrapped in other jurisdictions.

🚨 Update from the leader of Australia’s FASTEST growing political party



500+ members since last night. This is moving FAST.



We need 750 to lock it in. Let’s hit it within 24 hours.



The left is already in meltdown.



Spread this everywhere.



JOIN NOW: https://t.co/VctPGwJb6g pic.twitter.com/VIKT12LKYE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 28, 2026

My plan mirrors political plays previously seen in state elections, where minor or single-issue parties have drawn votes from disaffected voters, only for those preferences to ultimately benefit major parties.

Drawing inspiration from similar political manoeuvres by Monica Smit, the new party aims to attract voters motivated by the “Free Palestine” message. However, my party intends to funnel preferences toward candidates opposed to the influence of Hamas, to truly 'Free Palestine' from their grip.

The launch has already provoked a strong reaction online, particularly from the typical left-wing pro-Palestine activists. Yet, so many of them don't see the double standard, expressing outrage now while they remained completely silent when similar political tactics were used in previous elections to benefit their side of politics.

I am calling on Victorians to head to the registration website FreePalestinePartyVic.com now to take action.

There are a couple of conditions for those willing to join this tactical manoeuvre. First, You’ve got to be based in Victoria. If you live interstate, I need you to share this mission with everyone you know. Secondly, when the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) sends a confirmation letter, you need to fill it in and send it back.

It won’t cost you a cent to register, but it must be a proper, verified registration to stand up to scrutiny. We need 750 members ASAP to ensure we can get onto the ballot and start redirecting the flow of power. This is about more than just one issue; it is about using the system to change the system.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.