Avi Yemini announces plan to Free Palestine … from Hamas

In a move designed to turn Victoria’s controversial voting system against the very establishment that preserved it, I have decided to take a leaf out of the leftist playbook.

For years, the Labor Party has retained power in this state partly through a "shonky" preference system that is now banned everywhere else in Australia. This system allows parties, rather than voters, to decide where preferences flow when a person votes above the line.

I’ve seen how this works first-hand. In the last election, a party called the "Sacked Dan Andrews Party" appeared on the ballot. Angry voters flocked to it, but their preferences flowed back to Labor. Back to Dan Andrews.

Inspired by Monica Smith’s "Save the Environment" party concept, I have identified a single issue that unites a specific demographic of useful idiots across the political spectrum. Whether it is the far left, the fringe right, or certain immigrant cultures, there is one cause they cannot resist: "Free Palestine."

They have been marching in the streets and campaigning online for years now. Imagine for a second that these groups walked into a polling booth and they saw "Free Palestine Party." It’s genius.

By launching the Free Palestine Party, I intend to capture these votes and strategically redistribute them. We are going to flow our preferences to parties that want to free Palestine from Hamas.

However, the clock is ticking. To make this a reality, I need 750 members urgently because the cutoff date is just over a month away. I am calling on Victorians to head to the registration website FreePalestinePartyVic.com now to take action.

There are a couple of conditions for those willing to join this tactical manoeuvre. First, You’ve got to be based in Victoria. If you live interstate, I need you to share this mission with everyone you know. Secondly, when the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) sends a confirmation letter, you need to fill it in and send it back.

It won’t cost you a cent to register, but it must be a proper, verified registration to stand up to scrutiny. We need 750 members ASAP to ensure we can get onto the ballot and start redirecting the flow of power. This is about more than just one issue; it is about using the system to change the system.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.