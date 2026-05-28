Alberta Fact Check: Apparently Quebec nationalism is 'historic,' but Alberta frustration is 'MAGA'

Albertans upset over equalization, pipeline obstruction, emissions, cancelled projects, and decades of federal hostility toward the energy sector are being told their grievances aren’t real; they’re just manipulated by Americans on the internet, claims Avi Lewis.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Christopher Katsarov

NDP Leader Avi Lewis’ attempt to frame Alberta’s independence movement as uniquely extremist falls apart the second you compare it to how Canada’s political class has treated Quebec separatism for decades.

Quebec held two sovereignty referendums, and separatist parties governed the province. The Bloc Québécois still exists as an openly separatist federal party and currently leads in polling ahead of the province's 2026 election.

Yet nobody in mainstream politics spent years dismissing Quebec nationalism as “Trump-coded,” “MAGA aligned,” or inherently illegitimate.

But when Albertans talk about democratic self-determination, suddenly the language changes. Now it’s extremism. Now it’s dangerous populism. Now it’s supposedly infected by American politics.

That double standard is exactly why alienation keeps growing.

And despite media speculation and activist reports claiming American or Russian interests are “amplifying” Alberta separatism online, Alberta’s Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the RCMP found no credible evidence linking foreign governments to the Alberta independence movement. 

Even the reports alleging foreign “interference” largely rely on claims about online commentary, influencers, memes, and narrative amplification, not evidence that the movement itself is being directed or funded by foreign actors.

In other words, Albertans upset over equalization, pipeline obstruction, emissions, cancelled projects, and decades of federal hostility toward the energy sector are being told their grievances aren’t real; they’re just manipulated by Americans on the internet.

The reality is Alberta alienation predates Donald Trump by generations. It predates MAGA entirely. It goes back through the Pierre Trudeau-era National Energy Program, constitutional fights, transfer payment battles, and repeated federal interventions into Alberta’s economy.

And if Avi Lewis truly believes separatist sentiment is beyond the pale, then consistency would require condemning Quebec sovereignty movements with the same outrage he directs at Alberta.

Instead, his message appears to be this: Quebec nationalism is sophisticated and historic, Alberta nationalism is extremist and Americanized.

Albertans notice that.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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