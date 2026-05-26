Alberta Fact Check: 'Great for investment!' Except somebody forgot to tell Pembina.
Pembina recently announced a $570 million investment in Alberta.
Robyn Urback sarcastically argued that a non-binding Alberta referendum question would scare away investment because it gives “soft(er) separatists” a “safe” way to express support for leaving Canada, causing uncertainty to “endure indefinitely.”
There's an awkward timing problem with that argument.
Pembina just announced a $570M investment in Alberta https://t.co/qYz7va2l4S https://t.co/5aisuTRaE2— Blaise (@boehmerB) May 25, 2026
On the very same day this criticism was circulating, Pembina announced a $570 million investment in Alberta, approving construction of its new Heartland Extraction Plant. The project includes a long-term supply agreement with Dow and is expected to come online in 2029.
It's a major capital commitment from a company that has every incentive to avoid political and regulatory risk if it truly believed Alberta was becoming an uninvestable basket case.
Urback's theory appears to be:
- Alberta discusses constitutional questions
- Investors panic
- Capital flees
Pembina's actions look more like:
- Alberta debates constitutional questions
- Companies run actual risk models
- Half a billion dollars gets invested anyway
Pembina tied the project to long-term industrial demand, including supplying 57,500 barrels per day of ethane to Dow under amended agreements. Companies do not usually make multi-year infrastructure commitments because they expect to grab their briefcases and sprint for the exits next week.
Markets dislike uncertainty in general which is why $500 billion of investment has already fled Alberta under the Liberal government. But claiming a referendum discussion automatically chases investment away runs into a problem when investors immediately show up carrying cheques.
Apparently nobody told Pembina they were supposed to be terrified.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila