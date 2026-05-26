Alberta Fact Check: 'Great for investment!' Except somebody forgot to tell Pembina.

Pembina recently announced a $570 million investment in Alberta.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Robyn Urback sarcastically argued that a non-binding Alberta referendum question would scare away investment because it gives “soft(er) separatists” a “safe” way to express support for leaving Canada, causing uncertainty to “endure indefinitely.”

There's an awkward timing problem with that argument.

On the very same day this criticism was circulating, Pembina announced a $570 million investment in Alberta, approving construction of its new Heartland Extraction Plant. The project includes a long-term supply agreement with Dow and is expected to come online in 2029.

It's a major capital commitment from a company that has every incentive to avoid political and regulatory risk if it truly believed Alberta was becoming an uninvestable basket case. 

Urback's theory appears to be:

  • Alberta discusses constitutional questions
  • Investors panic
  • Capital flees

Pembina's actions look more like:

  • Alberta debates constitutional questions
  • Companies run actual risk models
  • Half a billion dollars gets invested anyway

Pembina tied the project to long-term industrial demand, including supplying 57,500 barrels per day of ethane to Dow under amended agreements. Companies do not usually make multi-year infrastructure commitments because they expect to grab their briefcases and sprint for the exits next week.

Markets dislike uncertainty in general which is why $500 billion of investment has already fled Alberta under the Liberal government. But claiming a referendum discussion automatically chases investment away runs into a problem when investors immediately show up carrying cheques.

Apparently nobody told Pembina they were supposed to be terrified.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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