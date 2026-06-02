Alberta Fact Check: Nenshi invents a secret separatist pact between Smith and independence activists
There's no evidence to support Nenshi's claim that Danielle Smith is conspiring with Alberta separatists.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is accusing Premier Danielle Smith of secretly conspiring with Alberta separatists to deliver a referendum on independence.
There's just one problem: he has no evidence.
In comments to CTV News, Nenshi claimed Smith "promised separatists the referendum in return for their support" and suggested the current referendum process was the result of a political deal struck behind closed doors.
That's a serious allegation. It's also one Nenshi appears unable to substantiate.
No agreement has been produced. No recordings have surfaced. No documents have been released. No participant has come forward claiming such a deal existed. Nenshi offers no evidence whatsoever for the existence of this supposed arrangement.
Instead, Albertans are simply expected to take his word for it.
The irony is difficult to miss. The same politicians and commentators who regularly warn about misinformation and conspiracy theories are now advancing an evidence-free theory about a secret bargain between Danielle Smith and independence activists.
Meanwhile, the public record points in the opposite direction.
Smith has repeatedly and publicly described herself as a federalist. She has consistently argued that Alberta's future is best served inside Canada, albeit with a dramatically different relationship with Ottawa. She has spent months publicly urging Albertans to remain within Confederation while simultaneously defending their right to debate the province's future.
Premier Smith says her government will release a report on the costs of AB separation, but notes that it's already quite clear that the cost of leaving would be enormous pic.twitter.com/8UdpbNiXbF— Rob Breakenridge (@RobBreakenridge) June 2, 2026
One can disagree with Smith's policies. One can disagree with Alberta's referendum legislation. One can oppose independence entirely.
But claiming a secret separatist pact exists without producing a shred of evidence is not a fact.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-06-02 15:54:49 -0400 FlagTo leftists like Nenshi, truth is of no consequence whatsoever. In their version of politics, whoever throws mud first wins.