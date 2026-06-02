Alberta Fact Check: Nenshi invents a secret separatist pact between Smith and independence activists

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is accusing Premier Danielle Smith of secretly conspiring with Alberta separatists to deliver a referendum on independence.

There's just one problem: he has no evidence.

In comments to CTV News, Nenshi claimed Smith "promised separatists the referendum in return for their support" and suggested the current referendum process was the result of a political deal struck behind closed doors.

That's a serious allegation. It's also one Nenshi appears unable to substantiate.

No agreement has been produced. No recordings have surfaced. No documents have been released. No participant has come forward claiming such a deal existed. Nenshi offers no evidence whatsoever for the existence of this supposed arrangement.

Instead, Albertans are simply expected to take his word for it.

The irony is difficult to miss. The same politicians and commentators who regularly warn about misinformation and conspiracy theories are now advancing an evidence-free theory about a secret bargain between Danielle Smith and independence activists.

Meanwhile, the public record points in the opposite direction.

Smith has repeatedly and publicly described herself as a federalist. She has consistently argued that Alberta's future is best served inside Canada, albeit with a dramatically different relationship with Ottawa. She has spent months publicly urging Albertans to remain within Confederation while simultaneously defending their right to debate the province's future.

Premier Smith says her government will release a report on the costs of AB separation, but notes that it's already quite clear that the cost of leaving would be enormous pic.twitter.com/8UdpbNiXbF — Rob Breakenridge (@RobBreakenridge) June 2, 2026

One can disagree with Smith's policies. One can disagree with Alberta's referendum legislation. One can oppose independence entirely.

But claiming a secret separatist pact exists without producing a shred of evidence is not a fact.