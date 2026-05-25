Alberta food bank visits surge 134% since 2019 as cost of living bites

After performing my community service at our local food bank — and now volunteering three times a week — I was shocked at the high volume of clients showing up just to feed their families.

My observations led me to a deep dive into the details of the ever-increasing food bank usage in Canada, and specifically here in Alberta.

As it turns out, Alberta is facing a whopping 134% increase in food bank visits since 2019 — more than double pre-pandemic levels.

The incredible economic challenges, such as a rapidly increasing cost of living, stagnation in wages as opposed to inflation and the Canadian housing crisis, are just a sampling of the challenges Albertans face, forcing them to head to our food banks just to get by.

Even more surprising is the increased usage by two-parent families and those listing employment as their primary source of income. This growing demographic signals that food bank usage isn't just for the unemployed and recipients of social assistance any longer.

There's no better time than right now to help your local food banks by donating, volunteering, or advocating.