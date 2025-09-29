Alberta gov’t to table anti-globalist bill, Premier’s office says

Alberta is planning legislation to decline enforcing international agreements, unless voted on by the provincial legislature.

Premier Danielle Smith, who heads the Ministry of International and Intergovernmental Affairs, tasked Deputy Minister Liam Stone with developing the legislation in her September 25 mandate letter.

One such agreement would be the World Health Organization's Pandemic Agreement, which would impose a legally binding approach to handling future pandemics, despite healthcare being a provincial jurisdiction.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus advocates for a legally binding pandemic treaty that would threaten sanctions for non-compliance.

WHO director Tedros addresses the "litany of lies" and conspiracy theories surrounding Disease X and the WHO's new global pandemic treaty.



These "utterly, completely, categorically false" claims "put the health of the world's people at risk."https://t.co/BuL72Q9CAb pic.twitter.com/tYXB6VoqtM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2024

Alberta aims to assert its final say on provincial matters, according to Smith's press secretary, Sam Blackett, in an email to the Epoch Times.

Blackett stated, "International agreements entered into by the federal government … within provincial jurisdiction are only binding … in Alberta if [enacted] by provincial legislation."

He added that Québec has similar legislation, adding no formal agreement mandates provincial consultation on international treaties.

WATCH: Premier Danielle Smith announces The Alberta Sovereignty Act: "nothing in this bill involves separation" adding that "Alberta and Canada are worth fighting for" https://t.co/rTMTl6KwG5 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/rQHiDrab0v — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 29, 2022

Premier Smith, elected in 2022, enacted the Sovereignty Act to challenge federal legislation encroaching on provincial jurisdiction. She has also contested federal energy policies and initiated legal action against laws like the Impact Assessment Act, citing provincial overreach.

Smith reiterated her demands to Prime Minister Mark Carney: end the oil and gas production cap, the Impact Assessment Act, and the B.C. oil tanker ban. She claims this would boost the economy, create jobs, and generate wealth without using tax dollars.

Smith hosted town hall meetings over the summer as part of the Alberta Next Panel, which is seeking input from Albertans on provincial autonomy and challenges with Ottawa. This follows her predecessor’s Fair Deal Panel in 2019.

Mark Carney speaks on his master plan to have investments in the "decarbonization" of Canada happen throughout all sectors with the help of taxpayer dollars.



PM: "climate competitiveness, as part of our global industrial competitiveness strategy," pic.twitter.com/Sy04hRxubB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 7, 2025

Carney's government has enacted legislation to fast-track major projects and remove interprovincial trade barriers, aiming to benefit all provinces, including Alberta, and create more opportunities for Canadians.

“My government will spare no effort to make sure that the people of Alberta, the people of Canada, realize those opportunities,” he said.

Of the five projects approved under Bill C-5, the apparent successor to the Impact Assessment Act, none included an oil pipeline. Carney claimed "many, many more projects" are pending.