Alberta gov’t to table anti-globalist bill, Premier’s office says

Québec has similar legislation, with Premier Smith's press secretary adding that no formal agreement mandates provincial consultation on international treaties.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   September 29, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Alberta is planning legislation to decline enforcing international agreements, unless voted on by the provincial legislature.

Premier Danielle Smith, who heads the Ministry of International and Intergovernmental Affairs, tasked Deputy Minister Liam Stone with developing the legislation in her September 25 mandate letter.

One such agreement would be the World Health Organization's Pandemic Agreement, which would impose a legally binding approach to handling future pandemics, despite healthcare being a provincial jurisdiction.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus advocates for a legally binding pandemic treaty that would threaten sanctions for non-compliance.

Alberta aims to assert its final say on provincial matters, according to Smith's press secretary, Sam Blackett, in an email to the Epoch Times.

Blackett stated, "International agreements entered into by the federal government … within provincial jurisdiction are only binding … in Alberta if [enacted] by provincial legislation."

He added that Québec has similar legislation, adding no formal agreement mandates provincial consultation on international treaties.

Premier Smith, elected in 2022, enacted the Sovereignty Act to challenge federal legislation encroaching on provincial jurisdiction. She has also contested federal energy policies and initiated legal action against laws like the Impact Assessment Act, citing provincial overreach.

Smith reiterated her demands to Prime Minister Mark Carney: end the oil and gas production cap, the Impact Assessment Act, and the B.C. oil tanker ban. She claims this would boost the economy, create jobs, and generate wealth without using tax dollars.

Smith hosted town hall meetings over the summer as part of the Alberta Next Panel, which is seeking input from Albertans on provincial autonomy and challenges with Ottawa. This follows her predecessor’s Fair Deal Panel in 2019.

Carney's government has enacted legislation to fast-track major projects and remove interprovincial trade barriers, aiming to benefit all provinces, including Alberta, and create more opportunities for Canadians.

“My government will spare no effort to make sure that the people of Alberta, the people of Canada, realize those opportunities,” he said.

Of the five projects approved under Bill C-5, the apparent successor to the Impact Assessment Act, none included an oil pipeline. Carney claimed "many, many more projects" are pending.

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

34,426 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

The UN’s World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on responding to pandemics. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, with their own evidence-based response plans, not for the private-interests of the WHO. We, the undersigned, demand our leaders not enter into the WHO pandemic treaty or approve changes to the existing international health regulations.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-29 19:32:26 -0400 Flag
    I hope Danielle Smith doesn’t do a U turn on this and let the globalists impose their putrid policies on us. We must keep on her case to fulfill her promises.