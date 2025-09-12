Liberals latest ‘nation-building’ projects were already approved

Prime Minister Carney's latest "nation-building" projects announcement was just smoke in mirrors. Instead of being something new and innovative, his cabinet fast-tracked previously announced ventures, including a five-month-old nuclear research program, according to Blacklock’s.

On Thursday, Carney confirmed all five projects were approved and "substantially advanced." These include British Columbia's Red Chris and Saskatchewan's McIlvenna Bay copper mines, an expanded LNG Canada plant in Kitimat, B.C., expanded Port of Montréal, and a prototype Darlington Nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) in Bowmanville, Ontario.

These five projects were fast-tracked under Bill C-5, An Act to Enact The Free Trade and Labour Mobility Act, passed June 26. This bill allows cabinet to accelerate approval for industrial projects deemed "in the national interest."

.@MarkJCarney unveils first "nation-building" projects comprised of deals already announced incl. a modular reactor licensed 5 months ago: 'They are substantially advanced.' https://t.co/IfSLAgWXyz #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5Ny6n4IvIE — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 12, 2025

However, cabinet’s Backgrounder document stated that none of the five projects were new. It noted that the initial projects had already met regulatory milestones after engaging extensively with First Nations, provincial governments, local authorities, proponents, and stakeholders.

“The first five projects you’ve identified have already begun and are quite advanced, so what does green-lighting them change?” asked a reporter. “In some cases, they are at the last stage of regulatory approvals,” replied Carney.

He promised "many, many more projects" are pending.

Mark Carney speaks on his master plan to have investments in the "decarbonization" of Canada happen throughout all sectors with the help of taxpayer dollars.



PM: "climate competitiveness, as part of our global industrial competitiveness strategy," pic.twitter.com/Sy04hRxubB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 7, 2025

Despite government promises of Canada as an energy superpower and Carney's assurance of a "highly, highly likely" pipeline, Radio-Canada confirmed Wednesday that no pipeline project is currently under consideration.

Premier Danielle Smith has frequently said her priority lies in a new oil pipeline from the oil sands to northern British Columbia, calling it "most credible and economic" when combined with carbon capture.

Prime Minister Carney confirmed he would "decarbonize" Canadian infrastructure earlier this month. “Everywhere from the resource sector through to manufacturing … we can grow … sustainable jobs … and … there's a series of measures that we're taking and will take.”

Danielle Smith explains why Alberta's oil and gas sector is critical to Canada's economy and how the Liberals have put national unity at risk by crushing pipeline projects. pic.twitter.com/ma7xlQyGI9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2025

Smith informed Bloomberg on June 24 that she anticipated a new pipeline proposal within weeks. Despite its exclusion, she praised her "exceptionally productive" September 10 meeting with Prime Minister Carney, stating on X, "I am more optimistic than ever that the concerns of Albertans are FINALLY BEING HEARD.”

The premier appealed for patience and faith from her base, hoping to achieve a "strong, sovereign and empowered Alberta within a united Canada."

To gain investor confidence for new pipelines, she argues the federal government must lift the production cap, amend the Impact Assessment Act, and end the northern B.C. tanker ban.