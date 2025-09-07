WATCH: Carney vows to ‘decarbonize’ Canada’s economy

After months of uncertainty, Prime Minister Mark Carney finally acknowledged his government’s aim to “decarbonize” Canadian infrastructure.

“Our perspective on climate competitiveness is to develop the competitiveness of our industries,” Carney began in his Friday address to media.

“Everywhere from the resource sector through to manufacturing through to services so that Canadian businesses can compete—we can grow foreign markets, we can grow jobs and sustainable jobs here in Canada and in that regard there's a series of measures that we're taking and will take,” he continued.

Foreign investors withdrew $43.7 billion from Canada in Q2 2025, mirroring Q1 outflows, reported Statistics Canada.

Mark Carney speaks on his master plan to have investments in the "decarbonization" of Canada happen throughout all sectors with the help of taxpayer dollars.



PM: "climate competitiveness, as part of our global industrial competitiveness strategy,"

This contradicts earlier suggestions that a new West Coast oil pipeline could be a "national interest" project. No proposals have been submitted yet.

Carney told reporters July 5 it's "highly, highly likely" a new pipeline will be built.

Enbridge Inc. will only propose a new Alberta-B.C. pipeline after "real provincial and federal legislative change," having lost hundreds of millions when Northern Gateway was canceled in 2016.

Additionally, a stringent approval process led TC Energy to cancel the 1.1 million barrel-per-day Energy East project in October 2017 after a burdensome regulatory process. The pipeline would have transported crude oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to New Brunswick.

"I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister": Premier Smith warns Canadians about Mark Carney's focus on 'net-zero' initiatives.

On June 24, Premier Danielle Smith told Bloomberg she expected a new pipeline proposal within weeks, citing ongoing energy company discussions.

To gain investor confidence for new pipelines and LNG terminals, Smith argues the federal government must lift the emissions cap, amend the Impact Assessment Act, and end the northern B.C. tanker ban.

Canada lost approximately $670 billion in resource investment due to cancelled or shelved oil, gas, and energy projects under former prime minister Trudeau's administration.

Last March 20, the Premier warned against Carney's "net-zero" obsession, saying he could be worse than the previous prime minister and risk national unity.

For example, Smith backs an Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline, calling it "most credible and economic," suggesting it be paired with carbon capture to offset emissions. While Carney acknowledges "decarbonized" oil's appeal, he hasn't approved new oil pipelines or LNG terminals.

Poilievre lays out the crucial steps to rebuilding Canada's energy sector, detailing what differentiates his Conservatives from Carney's Liberals.



"There is no way to build pipelines, LNG plants, to harvest our resources unless we do these five things."

The federal government earlier requested provincial recommendations for projects. Through Section 5.6 of Bill C-5, passed on June 26, cabinet can fast-track industrial projects considered to be "in the national interest."

Carney vowed to establish a major projects office to approve projects within two years. “I think realistically, we should want to be an energy superpower, … given what that will do to help with the energy transition and create great jobs.”

On Friday, Carney lauded Canadian investments in “decarbonization” efforts. “You will see some elements of that coming with the major projects when those announcements are made … in the coming weeks.”

Developments will be evaluated over a two-year timeline, based on their ability to strengthen the economy and security, project success, advancement of Indigenous interests, and contribution to clean growth.

Carney says his Liberal government would keep the 'no more pipelines' Bill C-69 in place, claiming he will focus on "projects that are going to make material differences to our country."

Premier Smith hopes Carney prioritizes national unity, though concerns persist after a pre-election visit, where he refused to repeal Bill C-69 and the oil and gas production cap.

Liberal MPs have since formed a 'climate change' caucus ahead of next week's national caucus meeting in Edmonton, aiming to prioritize the issue.

Most Canadians support building new oil and gas pipelines and LNG terminals to counter U.S. tariffs, a recent poll showed.

Surveyed individuals overwhelmingly supported new and expanded oil and gas infrastructure (91%), more refineries and LNG terminals (90%), and faster permit approvals (82%).