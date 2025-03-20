Danielle Smith warns Canadians about Carney's obsession with 'net-zero'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was combative Thursday morning after being asked about Prime Minister Mark Carney and his green zealotry.

“I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister,” she said, stating his obsession with “net-zero” initiatives will push Canada towards a national unity crisis.

In a post to social media, the Premier clarified that federal attacks against Alberta’s economy will not fly. “We had a very frank discussion in which I made it clear that Albertans will no longer tolerate the way we've been treated by the federal Liberals over the past 10 years.”

The federal Liberals have allocated over $200 billion to 150 climate change programs since 2015—most of which have been massive failures.

The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), an interim plan under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, aimed to achieve “net-zero” emissions by 2050. 

However, emissions fell only 7.1% since 2005, but rose in the past two years, reported the Toronto Sun.

“I can tell you I’m not encouraged by what I’ve seen so far,” Smith said. The cancelled consumer tax is expected to be replaced with a comparable charge on industrial emitters, which will ultimately be passed on to consumers.

“When they go and fill up their gas or when they look at their home heating bill—then walloping our industry with potentially higher taxes—that’s not going to fly,” she added.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has been criticized for not explaining how carbon taxes reduce emissions, with a department manager admitting the tax had “minimal impact”.

“Is it possible to meet emissions targets without a carbon tax?” asked Conservative MP Dan Mazier last November 25. “Yes, it is theoretically possible,” replied Jerry DeMarco, the Environment Commissioner.

A 2023 report from the Commissioner depicted federal climate programs as “guesswork”, noting that Liberal governments circa 2015 have never met an emissions target. They will likely miss their 2030 benchmark, it said.

Canada is the only G7 country that has not achieved any emission reduction targets since 1990. 

During Thursday’s media scrum, Premier Smith also rebuked Carney’s claim that Alberta can operate on wind and solar and battery power. “Our world needs more energy—they [countries] need more energy from a reliable democratic source and ally.”

“The world is very interested in what Alberta has to offer,” she said, “and I would hope that they would work in partnership with us to be able to get that to market.”

Wind and solar power cannot reliably meet electricity grid demands due to current battery storage limitations. Replacing natural gas with wind and solar power could destabilize Canada's electricity grid, leading to blackouts and increased costs for the public.

“The effect on our industry here is no different than what we saw under Environment Minister Steven Guibeault and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Smith told reporters.

The goal of reducing emissions by 251 million tonnes annually by 2030 will cause a recession and further alienate Alberta. Even shutting down the entire oil and gas sector wouldn't meet emission targets.

“The Liberals constantly tout the potential economic and environmental benefits of their climate policies. … But they underplay their costs,” wrote Lorrie Goldstein, a Toronto Sun columnist.

For example, Budget Officer  Yves Giroux estimates that the electric vehicle mandate will cost taxpayers $6.3 billion more than the auto sector's $46.1 billion contribution.

He also reported that tackling Canada's 1.5% of global emissions will not materially impact ‘climate change’ on a global scale.

“In reality, the Trudeau [now Carney] government’s climate change agenda is primarily an economic policy with enormous implications for Canadians as both energy consumers and taxpayers,” wrote Goldstein.

