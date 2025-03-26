New poll shows Canadians are ‘all in’ on oil and gas

Most Canadians support building new oil and gas pipelines to counter U.S. tariffs, a new poll reveals.

Yorkville Strategies, on behalf of the Alberta government, polled 1,741 Canadians nationwide. They found incredible support (91%) for building new and expanding current oil and gas infrastructure.

This includes 86% pipeline support in Quebec and 92% support in British Columbia, two provinces that have historically been lukewarm supporters.

Under Justin Trudeau, Canada lost an estimated $670 billion in resource investment from either cancelling or shelving major oil, gas, and energy projects, according to Energy Now Media.

'Dirty oil' becomes 'Canadian energy' as Trudeau fans flames of trade war with Trump



Justin Trudeau, in what looks to be his final days as Canada's leader, is fanning the flames of a trade war with the United States and President-elect Donald Trump.



While Trump has threatened… pic.twitter.com/8gCoXaZL66 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2025

In 2017, an Abacus poll found that only 43% of Canadians supported new pipelines, with support as low as 27% in Quebec and 39% in B.C. Now, almost 90% of people want more refineries and LNG terminals, while another 82% want faster permits.

There is also 82% support for a new Northern Gateway pipeline to transport oil and gas from Edmonton to Kitimat, with 81% support in B.C.

Support for a new Energy East pipeline transporting oil from Alberta to Montreal and the Maritimes is at 84%, with 77% in Quebec.

However, the Bloc Quebecois fiercely opposes “the transport into Quebec territory of hydrocarbons from western Canada to any market whatsoever.”

“It does not serve Quebec. It does not serve the environment. It does not serve the planet,” said Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. Only 26% of residents from La Belle province hold that sentiment.

In an interview with Rebel News, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stated that foreign companies say investing in Canada's energy sector is too "risky" due to Justin Trudeau's policies.



Watch the full interview at: https://t.co/3w9R22NTtu pic.twitter.com/X4xJxljYZ4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2024

Almost every Canadian (95%) wants freer trade between provinces, including 99% of Bloc voters, according to a recent poll by Angus Reid.

Nine in ten (91%) of Canadians want to reduce reliance on U.S. trade, with almost 80% supporting more oil & gas pipelines, including 74% of Quebecers.

“How come you don't agree with Premier Smith's idea to build oil and gas pipelines … so we are not only trading with America? Rebel News asked Premier Francois Legault on February 6.

“I think that we need to have social acceptability.” he replied. “And if Danielle Smith or whoever tabled projects will look at them, we need to have social acceptability.”

Premier @ABDanielleSmith on Fox Business discussing the restart of KXL, the mutually beneficial relationship between Alberta and the USA, and her trip to Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Gkpwqrbmkp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2024

The Liberals are also open to reviving Keystone XL, but not until the U.S. drops all tariff talk, according to a former cabinet minister.

“At the end of the day, there may be a conversation about KXL, but it can’t be until the Americans actually decide that they’re going to down tools with respect to tariffs,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told the Financial Post.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier called for its revival, though Wilkinson says the remarks are “difficult to understand” given the 10% tariff on Canadian energy.

The 1,200-mile pipeline would have carried 830,000 barrels per day if built to completion, carrying Canadian crude to U.S. refineries, and then to the Gulf Coast for international shipping.