Trudeau gov’t open to Keystone XL revival… after tariff spat resolved

The Trudeau Liberals are open to reviving Keystone XL, but not until the U.S. drops all tariff talk.

“At the end of the day, there may be a conversation about KXL, but it can’t be until the Americans actually decide that they’re going to down tools with respect to tariffs,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told the Financial Post.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier called for its revival, though Minister Wilkinson says the remarks are “difficult to understand” given the 10% tariff on Canadian energy.

In usual "Drill baby, Drill" fashion, insiders are saying that President-elect Donald Trump wants to bring back the Keystone XL Pipeline on day one of his administration.



MORE: https://t.co/jzfEBjWGJD pic.twitter.com/oVM7ZtBvok — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 22, 2024

First developed by TC Energy, the 1,200-mile pipeline would have carried 830,000 barrels per day if built to completion, carrying Canadian crude to U.S. refineries, and then to the Gulf Coast for international shipping.

TC Energy, an Alberta-based company, suspended construction ahead of Biden’s inauguration in 2019. Its cancellation cost tens of thousands of jobs on both sides of the border, prompting a lawsuit from 21 states.

Meanwhile, Trump appeared impatient a week ago, calling on TC Energy or a competitor company to “get it built — NOW!”

A prior Politico report said bringing back the pipeline was among the “list of things” Trump would accomplish, but has yet to act upon as of writing.

“We’re certainly open to talking about KXL,” Wilkinson said, “but it would need a proponent, which it doesn’t have right now, and it would need regulatory certainty in the United States.”

Premier @ABDanielleSmith on Fox Business discussing the restart of KXL, the mutually beneficial relationship between Alberta and the USA, and her trip to Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Gkpwqrbmkp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2024

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, an oil and gas advocate, expressed optimism in its revival last December. “Hopefully we can find a mutually satisfactory way forward,” she told Fox Business.

“Do you think that President-elect Trump can exert enough pressure on Prime Minister Trudeau to make that happen?” asked the host. “There is a willing partner in Canada—not only Alberta but also our federal government,” replied Smith.

Trudeau, at the time of cancellation, expressed “disappointment” in the decision. “The U.S. decision to revoke the permit was unfair and inequitable,” reads a 2021 arbitration filing by TC Energy.

“America is our best friend and trading partner,” Smith said. “We benefit from more oil production. America benefits from more oil production.”