Quebec separatists fight over pipelines and surging Canadian pride

Pipeline politics and Quebec sovereignty are clashing once more following calls to remove interprovincial trade barriers and build pipelines from coast to coast. Most Canadians endorse the move in light of recent trade disputes with the United States.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault irked fellow Canadians Monday after claiming there was “no social acceptability” for pipelines like Energy East, a “nation-building” project cancelled in 2017.

Legault, though skeptical, says pipeline politics “may change” given the Trump tariff dispute. Had TC Energy completed Energy East, it would have taken 1.1 million barrels of crude oil daily from western Canada to refineries in New Brunswick, reducing our reliance on foreign imports.

Between 1988 and 2020, Ottawa spent $488 billion ($604 billion in 2020 dollars) on foreign oil imports during that period, including $94.6 billion from the United States.

Premier Legault, when questioned about pipelines following the announcement of a 30-day suspension of tariffs, stated that there is no intention to revive the Energy East project.

TC Energy, who cancelled Energy East in October 2017, waved the white flag after a burdensome regulatory review brought construction to a standstill in Quebec.

Tanker bans and regulatory hurdles have made it difficult for Canadian oil projects to develop, while provinces like Québec imported billions worth of foreign oil.

“Why wouldn’t we be talking about providing energy security to our friends in …Québec … by having our own pipeline built?” Premier Danielle Smith earlier told reporters. “The energy security that we have in eastern Canada, virtually 100% of what they get either comes to them via the United States,” she added.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston also called for its immediate approval.

Y.F Blanchet says he strongly opposes ANY pipeline from Western Canada through Quebec to the Atlantic...



Because it would sacrifice the prosperity and undermine the sovereignty of Quebec.



Quebec is ALWAYS Canada last!

Meanwhile, the Bloc Quebecois fiercely opposes “the transport into Quebec territory of hydrocarbons from western Canada to any market whatsoever.”

“It does not serve Quebec. It does not serve the environment. It does not serve the planet,” said Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. Only 26% of residents from La Belle province hold that sentiment.

Almost every Canadian (95%) wants freer trade between provinces, including 99% of Bloc voters, according to a new poll by Angus Reid.

More than nine in ten (91%) want Canada to reduce its reliance on trade with the United States, with nearly eight in ten advocating for more oil and gas pipelines a la Northern Gateway and Energy East, including 76% of Quebecers.

Premier Legault tells Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie there needs to be "social acceptability" to build pipelines through Quebec.



"If Danielle Smith or whoever table projects, we'll look at them," he says, "but we need to have social acceptability."

“How come you don't agree with Premier Smith's idea to build oil and gas pipelines … so we are not only trading with America? Rebel News asked Premier Legault yesterday.

“I think that we need to have social acceptability.” he replied. “And if Danielle Smith or whoever tabled projects will look at them, we need to have social acceptability.”

The Montreal Economic Institute says Québec promotes anti-growth policies to access equalization transfers, keeping consumer electricity prices artificially low and banning oil and gas development. The current formula earmarks $13.6 billion for La Belle province.

Legault earlier justified continued reliance on the program, stating it equalized essential services nationwide. The feds make equalization payments based on the ability of provinces to raise revenues, angering critics as Québec’s power exports do not factor into that calculation.

'Dirty oil' becomes 'Canadian energy' as Trudeau fans flames of trade war with Trump



Justin Trudeau, in what looks to be his final days as Canada's leader, is fanning the flames of a trade war with the United States and President-elect Donald Trump.



While Trump has threatened…

Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015, Canada has lost an estimated $670 billion in resource investment from either cancelling or shelving major oil, gas, and energy projects, according to Energy Now Media.

Overall, 44% of Canadians are “very proud” to be of this country, rising over a similar poll in December. “Trump bringing the U.S. to the brink of a trade war with Canada appears to have reversed some of the losses in pride seen over the past 30 years,” reads the report.

That includes 58% of Quebecers who are proud to be Canadian, up from 45% two months ago. “We are more aligned than ever,” claimed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We are more united than ever.”

Canadian pride fell under Trudeau, falling from 52% in 2016 to 34% last year, a record low.