Quebec says pipelines have ‘no social acceptability’ in the province

Québec Premier François Legault claims there is “no social acceptability” for pipelines like Energy East, irking his fellow Canadians.

“Would Québec support Energy East or some other pipeline that would take Alberta oil?” a reporter asked Monday afternoon.

“Right now, there is no ‘social acceptability’ for this kind of project in Québec,” Legault replied. “But the economy, and what [U.S. President Donald] Trump is doing [with tariffs] may change the situation in the future.”

TC Energy cancelled Energy East in October 2017 following a burdensome regulatory review on construction through Québec.

Premier Legault, when questioned about pipelines following the announcement of a 30-day suspension of tariffs, stated that there is no intention to revive the Energy East project. pic.twitter.com/tWSraUv6IX — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) February 4, 2025

Tanker bans and regulatory hurdles have made it difficult for Canadian oil projects to develop, while provinces like Québec imported billions worth of foreign oil.

Between 1988 and 2020, Ottawa spent $488 billion ($604 billion in 2020 dollars) on foreign oil imports during that period, including $94.6 billion from the United States.

“Americans stepped in and filled that gap — importing our relatively low-priced natural gas from Canada, and then they turned around and sold their gas for record high prices in Europe,” Second Street told Rebel News.

Québec imported $228 billion in oil, the most of any province. Meanwhile, others have lauded the importance of Energy East as a “nation-building” project.

'Dirty oil' becomes 'Canadian energy' as Trudeau fans flames of trade war with Trump



Justin Trudeau, in what looks to be his final days as Canada's leader, is fanning the flames of a trade war with the United States and President-elect Donald Trump.



While Trump has threatened… pic.twitter.com/8gCoXaZL66 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2025

“Why wouldn’t we be talking about providing energy security to our friends in …Québec … by having our own pipeline built?” Premier Danielle Smith told reporters.

“The energy security that we have in eastern Canada, virtually 100% of what they get either comes to them via the United States,” she added.

Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act and architect of economic dysfunction, was later reversed in a judicial review. A federal appeal remains before the courts.

If completed, Energy East would have carried 1.1 million barrels of crude oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan daily to refineries in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called for its immediate approval after Trump doubled down on Canadian energy exports to the United States.

Premier Danielle Smith pushes back against Trudeau's "just transition" policies that will "phase out" Alberta's energy industry.



She reiterates that major initiatives "have been announced without much consultation in Alberta."https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/P2xg1rQUZo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 7, 2023

The Montreal Economic Institute says Québec promotes anti-growth policies to access equalization transfers, keeping consumer electricity prices artificially low and banning oil and gas development.

“If there is ‘social acceptability,’ we will be open to these projects,” clarified Premier Legault.

The current formula earmarks $26.2 billion for “have-not” provinces next fiscal year 2025/26 — a new record, and climbing. Québec will receive more than half ($13.6 billion) of that sum.

Legault justified reliance on the program, stating it equalized essential services nationwide.

The feds make equalization payments based on the ability of provinces to raise revenues, angering critics as Québec’s power exports do not factor into that calculation.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has joined the frenzy of provinces calling for Ottawa to overhaul the unpopular equalization program. The current system is broken and holds Alberta back, she contends.



READ MORE: https://t.co/485uqchYkP pic.twitter.com/RYQABE98EL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 17, 2024

Premier Smith says Alberta also faces a rising demand for the same services, yet the province does not pocket equalization. “I think there needs to be a revamp of the equalization formula.”

Equalization has cost Alberta $67 billion since 1957, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, with the province last receiving a payment forty years ago.

“The best way to reduce reliance on equalization is to encourage investment and growth across all parts of Canada,” Justin Brattinga, a spokesperson for Alberta’s Finance Ministry, told Rebel News.

“It’s time that all provinces and the federal government recognize that better regulations and market access are in the interests of all Canadians.”