Carney says it's 'highly likely' Canada builds another west coast pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney is eyeing a new oil pipeline to the West Coast among “national interest” projects, a new interview reveals. No project proposals have been tabled yet, according to Blacklock’s.

When asked if a new oil pipeline to the West coast was in the cards, Carney stated: “It’s highly, highly likely that that will be the case.”

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson states cabinet won't publicly discuss industrial projects until finalized, telling reporters, "I never did a deal with the press."

Hodgson, former CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada, stated July 4: “Those conversations are going to happen in private.”

“When there’s a transaction, we’ll let everybody know,” he said. “But you should assume everyone is focused on trying to figure out how to make that happen.”

Parliament passed Bill C-5 on June 26, granting cabinet authority to fast-track industrial projects deemed "in the national interest." Section 5.6 allows cabinet to consider any relevant factor.

“We are going to focus on projects of national interest,” Hodgson stated, adding, “I haven't seen one yet.”

On Saturday, the prime minister affirmed the federal government's commitment to major projects. “… my sense is there’s real momentum moving, and that’s very encouraging.”

Carney vowed during the federal election to establish a major projects office that would decide on projects within two years instead of five. The federal government also sought provincial recommendations for projects.

“I think realistically, we should want to be an energy superpower,” he said, “given the sovereignty that will give us, given the resources that will give us for our social programs, given what that will do to help with the energy transition and create great jobs.”

In an interview with Rebel News, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stated that foreign companies say investing in Canada's energy sector is too "risky" due to Justin Trudeau's policies.



Minister Hodgson clarified that Ottawa has begun conversations with the private sector on projects that could get the green light C-5. “It will be evaluated against those five criteria,” Hodgson said, referring to the evaluation process for national interest projects.

Developments will be evaluated over a two-year timeline, based on their ability to strengthen the economy and security, project success, advancement of Indigenous interests, and contribution to clean growth.

“High probability of execution” requires private sector leadership and capital, Hodgson said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expects a pipeline proposal within weeks, as revealed in a June 24 Bloomberg interview where she mentioned ongoing talks with energy companies, though she didn't name them.

Premier Smith says the Carney Liberals had a strong presence at the Calgary Stampede—taking a jab at the PM for his pancake flipping—while noting Carney's support for a bitumen pipeline in northern BC.



Smith recently called an Alberta-to-northwest B.C. pipeline “most credible and economic.” On June 8, she suggested pairing it with carbon capture projects like Pathway Alliance to offset emissions.

B.C. Premier David Eby, however, is less open to a new pipeline from Alberta, stating that if economically viable, private funding would already exist.

“It is much more attractive if we’re shipping decarbonized barrels, effectively, so that there’s some . . . coming together of Pathways and new oil exports,” admitted Carney.

If the $16.5 billion carbon capture and storage project proceeds, it will help decarbonize the oilsands and develop a new sector, creating spin-off activities and technologies that can be used in other industries.

“Yeah, that does rise towards the level of nation-building, because we’re building a new industry and it unlocks other things,” he added.

However, Smith believes the federal government must remove other hurdles—the emissions cap, Impact Assessment Act, and northern B.C. tanker ban—to secure investor confidence for new pipelines.

Canadian pipeline projects have long faced regulatory hurdles. Between 2015 and 2020, $175 billion in energy projects were canceled due to regulatory uncertainty, environmental policies, and complex indigenous consultations, according to the Epoch Times.

In late June, Calgary-based Enbridge Inc., stated it would only propose the new Alberta-B.C. pipeline after "real provincial and federal legislative change." Enbridge lost hundreds of millions with the cancellation of Northern Gateway in 2016.

Alberta and Ontario’s environment ministers have since urged Ottawa to repeal Trudeau-era climate policies, including C-69. Saskatchewan also joined Alberta’s legal challenge against the controversial bill last week.