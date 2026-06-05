Alberta Fact Check: CBC left out Treaty 8 Chiefs threatening highway actions, industry disruptions, civil disobedience

CBC's recent report on a letter from Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs opposing Alberta independence presented the chiefs as pursuing legal and constitutional remedies while raising concerns about treaty rights.

What the CBC story did not tell readers is that, according to a leaked transcript and video of the interview, some chiefs went much further than that.

The CBC article focused heavily on the legal arguments against Alberta separation and the chiefs' demand that Premier Danielle Smith halt any path toward an independence referendum.

However, omitted from the CBC's reporting were remarks suggesting that opposition to Alberta sovereignty could involve direct action aimed at Alberta's economy and transportation networks.

According to the leaked transcript and subsequent video, when asked what the “or else” in the chiefs' letter meant, one chief responded: “There are many tactics that we can use.”

Treaty 8 Chiefs are threatening to obstruct critical infrastructure in Alberta if all of us, including their own band members, are allowed a say in our future.



I guess the status quo works for them. Not so much for their people. pic.twitter.com/pHuhNORVWW — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 5, 2026

The chief went on to suggest that Alberta's resource industries operate on treaty territory and asked:

How does Alberta expect to move forward as they say sovereign, when all of the resources and lands belong to the treaty people?

The interview then became more explicit.

The chief stated:

That means stopping industry. That means maybe going out on the highways.

When pressed on whether that could include blockades or other forms of protest, the chief replied:

It may include civil disobedience.

Those remarks are nowhere to be found in the CBC's article.

That omission matters because there is a significant difference between reporting that First Nations leaders intend to challenge Alberta through courts and constitutional arguments, and reporting that they are openly discussing potential industry disruptions, highway actions and civil disobedience.

CBC left readers with the impression that the dispute is primarily a legal one. Yet the fuller interview suggests at least some Treaty 8 leaders are contemplating a broader campaign of political and economic pressure if Alberta proceeds with an independence referendum.

The comments also go beyond the legal position advanced by Treaty 8 First Nations in their public statements. Their official communications focus on consultation obligations, treaty rights and constitutional questions.

Whether one agrees with the chiefs or not, those additional comments are clearly newsworthy. Albertans deserve to know if influential leaders are discussing actions that could affect highways, resource development or critical infrastructure.

Instead, CBC readers were given only the most measured and legally framed version of the story.