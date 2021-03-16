UPDATE: Alberta gov't pulls liquor license from Outlaws Taphouse

We first met Marla Fraser and Kerry Lambert from Outlaws Taphouse in Calgary when they went public with a crazy story of government overreach meant to bring them in compliance with the COVID lockdown restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Outlaws does not force patrons to wear masks if the patrons say they are mask exempt. Lambert and Fraser have the same philosophy with their staff — why their staff can't wear a mask is none of their business.

And for this, they were issued a closure notice delivered to them by Alberta Health Services and, unbelievably, the gang enforcement unit of the Calgary Police Service! Outlaws staff have also been been issued fines for breaking the mandatory mask law.

That heavy-handedness was a sign of more to come. Now, the Alberta gaming and liquor bureaucracy, the AGLC, has yanked Outlaws' liquor license, for the unrelated infraction of breaching a public health order.

The whole force of the government is being dropped on these small business owners who are just trying to survive. Kerry and Marla need help, so we connected them with Chad Williamson from Williamson Law in Calgary at no cost to them.

We are crowdfunding their legal fees through www.FightTheFines.com. I have never seen anything like this before, where every bureaucracy possible is being mobilized to crush a business. It's unfair. It's tyrannical.

If you'd like to help Kerry and Marla fight back, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.