Alberta independence petition campaign reaches Tampa, Florida

Supporters gathered in Florida to promote a petition calling for Alberta to separate from Canada.

Yanky Pollak
  |   March 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Supporters of Alberta independence gathered in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend as organizers continued collecting signatures for a petition calling for the province to separate from Canada.

The effort is part of a broader campaign encouraging Albertans to consider independence and greater political autonomy. Advocates argue Alberta should have full authority over its natural resources, economic policy, and taxation rather than relying on decisions made by Canada’s federal government in Ottawa.

During the event, participants were asked about their motivations for supporting independence, how long they have backed the movement, and what concerns they have with federal policies affecting the province. Rebel News attended a similar petition-signing event being held in Orlando approximately two weeks ago.

Under Canadian constitutional precedent, any attempt at separation would require a clear majority of voters in Alberta supporting independence in a referendum before negotiations with the federal government could begin.

Alberta separatist sentiment has surfaced periodically throughout Canadian politics, often during periods of tension between the province and Ottawa, particularly around energy policy and economic regulation. While independence remains a hotly debated issue within the province, activists continue organizing events and petition drives to promote the idea of Alberta charting its own political path.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of Trudeau’s media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
DONATE

Yanky Pollak

Videographer

Yaakov “Yanky” Pollak is an energetic community activist. Yaakov has been involved in many political campaigns, loves photography, and enjoys spending some free time at the shooting range. Originally from Montreal, Yanky escaped Canadian tyranny moving to the free state of Florida during the pandemic of 2021. 

http://mediajuif.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.