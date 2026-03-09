Alberta independence petition campaign reaches Tampa, Florida

Supporters of Alberta independence gathered in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend as organizers continued collecting signatures for a petition calling for the province to separate from Canada.

The effort is part of a broader campaign encouraging Albertans to consider independence and greater political autonomy. Advocates argue Alberta should have full authority over its natural resources, economic policy, and taxation rather than relying on decisions made by Canada’s federal government in Ottawa.

During the event, participants were asked about their motivations for supporting independence, how long they have backed the movement, and what concerns they have with federal policies affecting the province. Rebel News attended a similar petition-signing event being held in Orlando approximately two weeks ago.

Under Canadian constitutional precedent, any attempt at separation would require a clear majority of voters in Alberta supporting independence in a referendum before negotiations with the federal government could begin.

Alberta separatist sentiment has surfaced periodically throughout Canadian politics, often during periods of tension between the province and Ottawa, particularly around energy policy and economic regulation. While independence remains a hotly debated issue within the province, activists continue organizing events and petition drives to promote the idea of Alberta charting its own political path.