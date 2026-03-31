Alberta moves to strip 'politics and ideology' from classrooms with sweeping education overhaul

The Alberta government is introducing sweeping changes to the province’s education system through Bill 25, legislation it says will refocus classrooms on academics, discipline and neutrality while limiting political and ideological influence in schools.

According to an embargoed government briefing and draft release, the proposed law — An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026 — aims to “strengthen neutrality, impartiality, and accountability” across the K–12 system.

If passed, the bill would significantly rewrite how schools define a “safe” environment. Current language emphasizing diversity and belonging would be replaced with a focus on “a safe and caring environment that fosters and maintains respectful and responsible behaviours.”

The government says the shift responds to concerns about rising violence in schools and confusion around priorities for student behaviour and discipline.

The legislation also targets what officials describe as ideological bias in classrooms. Schools would be required to present material in a neutral and impartial way, while students must be exposed to a range of perspectives without being steered toward a particular political viewpoint.

School boards would be explicitly barred from taking positions on political, social, or ideological issues outside their mandate. At the same time, teachers and staff would be protected from being compelled to express beliefs that conflict with their personal views, except where required by the curriculum.

The bill also introduces new provincial oversight measures, including rules governing flags and mandatory weekly playing of the national anthem in schools, as well as ministerial approval for naming school buildings.

Beyond the classroom, the legislation expands government control over school boards. Trustees running for federal office would be required to take unpaid leave, and superintendent contracts would need provincial approval.

The proposal also shifts provincial exams fully online and introduces new requirements for parental involvement and academic standards focused on “reading, math and science.”

If passed, most changes are expected to come into force by September 1, 2026, with schools required to update policies, codes of conduct, and procedures to comply.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides framed the legislation as a reset of priorities.

“Parents expect schools to be safe, focused on learning, and open to diverse perspectives… politics and ideology have no place in Alberta classrooms,” he said.