BREAKING: Alberta releases pandemic report — and the results are shocking!

A task force brought to fruition by the Alberta government wants the use of COVID-19 vaccines to be halted, citing insufficient data on their risks.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in the fall of 2022, ordered her then-health minister to review pandemic data and provide recommendations.

The findings of the $2 million task force affirmed Smith’s skepticism towards her predecessor’s handling of the pandemic, as well as safety concerns surrounding vaccines. It propped up ivermectin and and hydroxychloroquine as an alternative form of treatment.

42% of the 42000 Albertans immediately injured by the covid vaccine were at no risk of covid.



This is the evil legacy of Jason Kenney's coersion. Healthy people killed or harmed for nothing. pic.twitter.com/2TdMw8Cpq7 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 25, 2025

The task force recommended the barring of COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure of their potential risks, as well as ending their use in healthy children and teenagers, reported the Globe and Mail.

It also suggests further research into their effectiveness, establishing support for vaccine-injured individuals, and providing an opt-out mechanism from federal public health policy.

Soon after being elected leader of the United Conservative Party, Smith referred to unvaccinated Canadians as the “most discriminated against group” she has seen in her lifetime, prompting public pushback.

From the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Response report.



"The Task Force recommends halting the use of COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure of their potential risks, ending their use in healthy children and teenagers, conducting further research into their effectiveness,… pic.twitter.com/Juv0RQy7Ab — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) January 24, 2025

The panel recommended protections for the “public discussion of alternative medical treatments” under the provincial Human Rights Act.

It also advised government oversight of regulatory bodies to prevent them from using “professionalism or codes of conduct” to obstruct the use of alternative treatments, including approved medications for off-label use. The panelists suggested no disciplinary action for health care workers who promote or use these medications.

The province has been reviewing the report since August, with a Health Ministry spokesperson noncommittal to any of the recommendations at the time of publication.

“Their recommendations offer a perspective on how the government can be better positioned to protect the health and safety of Albertans in the future,” said the spokesperson.