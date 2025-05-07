Republican Party of Alberta leader speaks out as separation sentiment heats up

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Republican Party of Alberta Leader Cameron Davies joined Ezra to discuss the latest on Alberta's independence movement as separation sentiment increases following another Liberal Party victory.

Davies explained what the goals of his party are and the necessity of having a provincial government that actually follows through on the will of the people.

"We're excited to help build the political will to ensure that not only a binding referendum happens, but that the will of the people is followed through on," he said. "There has to be a binding referendum that the legislative powers are bound to execute on."

Davies also discussed why his party isn't satisfied with Premier Smith's initiatives to open the door to potential independence, saying the government needs to go further and take bold action.

"Now we're having the 'Alberta Next' panel, which we articulated yesterday that we're not interested in 'Alberta Next,' we're interested in 'Alberta First,'" he said.

Davies went on: "Albertans are tired of panels. Much of the speech from the UCP yesterday was regurgitation of tired talking points that Alberta's been mistreated, but somehow another panel is going to lead the way and solve these problems."

"The fact of the matter is that a citizen-led referendum could turn in to, with this government, nothing more than a recommendation. And that's what we're here fighting against," he added.

Premier Smith recently opened the door to independence by reducing the petition threshold required for citizen-led referendums, including on separation.