Lorne Gunter: 'Alberta Separatists Have 30% Support Without A Movement'

Lorne Gunter discussed the implications of a Mark Carney win for Alberta separatism on The Ezra Levant Show.

Albertans are reconsidering their place in Canada, and another Liberal term could trigger separation.

"All the major commentators have said, 'Oh, it'll never work. They've only got 30% support,'" said Gunter. "They've got 30% support without a movement," he clarified.

Recent polls by Angus Reid and Leger found that almost a third of Albertans want to separate from Canada.

Is Alberta finally separating? Lawyer sparks 51st state talks through referendum



Alberta is a Canadian province which might be on the verge of separation, and with good reason. After generations of neglect and abuse by the federal government in Ottawa, many in the province have… pic.twitter.com/Z2SupUy7KQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 30, 2025

Preston Manning rejects the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state, but has considered statehood for Alberta and the west.

Saskatchewan has the country's highest support for independence at 33%, if the Liberals win.

"If a Manning-like figure steps forward to say, 'I'm quite prepared to lead a separatist or a nationalist movement, that 30% I think could easily become 40% or 45%, and with the right circumstances, could get over 50%," Gunter explained.

The separatist movement of today is led by ineffectual, yet well-intentioned people, who are fed up with Canada.

Another Liberal win could destroy Canada in more ways than one.