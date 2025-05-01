Albertans react to Carney victory, some say separation only path forward

Canada's federal election has just concluded and Liberal Leader Mark Carney has secured a minority government.

With Alberta being a deeply blue Conservative province, tensions between our federal and provincial governments could see a sharp rise, alongside our province's separatist movement we’ve previously reported on.

Important questions still remain — how do Albertans react to these federal election results? With the NDP’s collapse, how will the party recover, and what value can they actually add to Canadian politics moving forward?

Pierre Poilievre is the latest Conservative leader to be defeated by the Liberals — what do they need to change in order to get one of their leaders elected prime minister? Has Western separatism risen following Carney’s election, as pollsters predicted?

We took to the streets of downtown Calgary to ask Albertans their thoughts, and they did not disappoint.