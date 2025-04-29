BREAKING: Liberals win fourth consecutive election

CBC News projects Mark Carney will remain prime minister, with a minority government widely expected. This seemed improbable after polls favored Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre due to dissatisfaction with Justin Trudeau.

However, Trudeau's January resignation, Trump's trade war, and talk of Canada becoming the “51st state” shifted the campaign to who could best manage global uncertainty.

Despite a narrowing gap, polls favored the Liberals. As of writing, the Liberals won or currently lead in 165 to 147 seats for the Conservatives.

Carney, despite never holding office, positioned himself as a stable leader capable of navigating relations with Trump and charting a new economic and security course, citing his experience leading the Bank of Canada during the 2008 crisis and the Bank of England during Brexit.

His repeated campaign line was that "Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us," vowing this would never happen.

The Conservatives have argued that Carney's ties to the Liberal government prove he represents more of the same "lost Liberal decade" of rising crime and disorder.

Poilievre has campaigned across Canada, focusing on key GTA ridings and his own Ottawa seat. He emphasizes his personal story and argues Canada's promise is broken.

While adopting a calmer image, Poilievre's once large poll lead has shrunk as other party voters coalesce around Carney.

He defends his focus on issues like affordability and the housing crisis, despite criticism he was slow to address other topics. Advance polls saw 7.3 million voters.

Jordan Peterson warned that electing Mark Carney would cause Canadians "severe pain," especially given the bleak future forecasted under continued Liberal rule. He criticized Carney as more efficient and sophisticated than Trudeau, but still influenced by the World Economic Forum.

The media personality criticized older Canadians for largely supporting the Liberals, contending that it was a misguided attempt to return to the past, amid strained U.S. relations and a failing economy.

Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump had a March 28 call where Trump talked about annexing Canada. Despite this, Carney and Trump had a productive meeting and agreed to negotiate a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S. after the federal election.

Trump has been more respectful towards Carney than he was towards Trudeau and has toned down talk of “annexing” Canada. He prefers to work with Carney over Poilievre.

The Tory leader has denounced the U.S. tariffs as “unjustified” and is prepared to table retaliatory tariffs if he forms government. Carney, meanwhile, has stated that he and Trump can find “mutual solutions.”

Canada retaliated against U.S. tariffs last month, and Carney vowed to maintain them until the rhetoric stops.

The Liberal leader believes Trump's threat highlights the importance of electing a strong Canadian leader.

A new Privy Council report predicts that Canada may become so dysfunctional that the wealthy will emigrate and the poor will resort to poaching.

The federal government admits it won't meet its 2030 poverty reduction goal. Poilievre cited the report as evidence of the Liberal government's failure.