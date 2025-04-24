Jordan Peterson expects 'severe pain' for Canadians under Carney Liberals

Jordan Peterson cautioned that electing Mark Carney would cause Canadians "severe pain." His warning follows a Privy Council report forecasting a bleak future under continued Liberal rule.

“Carney, to put it bluntly, is not a man like Justin Trudeau — a second-rater, under the mere influence of the World Economic Forum, that Malthusian fear-mongering cabal of authoritarian elitists, drunk on the fumes of their own self-righteous delusions.”

He noted the Liberal leader will be “a lot more efficient, and with much more sophisticated rationalization.”

Jordan Peterson argues Mark Carney, a DEI and net-zero advocate, will use fear to justify authoritarian control. pic.twitter.com/6zmDKvL4g6 — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 23, 2025

Canadians see Carney as a relic from the prosperous and stable 1990s, not as a politician or author, Peterson argued.

“We look at Carney and we don’t pay any attention to politics and we certainly don’t read his goddamned book, and so we see someone who looks like a banker from the 1990s, when everything was just fine in Canada and Canadians were just as rich as Americans and the whole country was stable and peaceful,” he said Tuesday on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The media personality criticized older Canadians for largely supporting the Liberals, contending that it was a misguided attempt to return to the past, amid strained U.S. relations and a failing economy.

“Your children and grandchildren see Carney as he is: not as the warm-milk and grandfatherly-advice 1950s Jimmy Stewart banker who will stand up to the mad Yankee mob and Make Canada Sensible Again but as The Man at the vanguard of anti-growth economic collapse and authoritarian financial control,” he said.

Poilievre warns of the "very dangerous future" if the Liberals are re-elected, citing a Privy Council report depicting a dire situation that could see Canadians scavenging and foraging for food while the dream of home ownership becomes unattainable. pic.twitter.com/kjVTEApvFT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2025

A new Privy Council report predicts that Canada may become so dysfunctional within 15 years that the wealthy will emigrate and the poor will resort to poaching due to a lack of social mobility.

The federal government admits it won't meet its 2030 poverty reduction goal, and poverty rates will continue to rise.

Pierre Poilievre cited the report as evidence of the Liberal government's failure, and warned that Canada could be headed for a “post-apocalyptic future” if the Liberals are re-elected.

Recent polls by Angus Reid and Leger suggest almost one third of Albertans want to separate from Canada. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, has the country's highest support for independence at 33%, if the Liberals secure a fourth consecutive term.

Peterson added that Alberta, and Western Canada as a whole, deserve better from the Laurentian elites, whose morally obtuse “green agenda” will fracture the country.

Mark Carney tells a WEF panel that he wants to see carbon offset taxes implemented now as the United Nations attempts to enforce a net-zero energy transition by 2050 through its Sustainable Development Goals. pic.twitter.com/3VTxvzNhUa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2025

“Enough pathetic celebrity-wannabe pandering to the international elites of Davos—and, for good measure, the utterly degenerate UN,” continued Peterson, who took repeated jabs at Carney for his planned destruction of the energy sector.

On Rogan's podcast, Peterson summarized Carney's book Values as a manifesto for deindustrialization and central planning that conflicts with the current Liberal platform.

It plots the destruction of the fossil fuel industry. “Bye, bye, Alberta,” wrote the media personality in a prior column, noting enough people haven’t consumed the truth.

“All you have to do is read his book, but people don’t, of course, because it’s a book,” Peterson said. “None of it bodes well for the economy of Canada.”

“Enough idiot green moralizing. Enough carbon tax. Enough bloody net zero.”