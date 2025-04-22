Poilievre warns of dystopian future if Liberals are re-elected

A January 2025 Privy Council report predicted that in 15 years Canada may be so dysfunctional that the wealthy emigrate and the poor resort to poaching.

“Wealth inequality is rising,” said the Foresight Brief by Policy Horizons Canada, a Privy Council think tank. “It is already common for children to be less upwardly mobile than their parents.”

Federal analysts wrote that almost no one believes they can build a better future for themselves or their children.

“So Mr. Carney has the same Liberal MPs, same Liberal ministers, same Liberal platform, and you will get the same disastrous Liberal results,” Pierre Poilievre told reporters Tuesday morning. “And it is a very dangerous future if the Liberals get their fourth term.”

The report Future Lives: Social Mobility In Question predicted that Canada would become less attractive to immigrants and citizens alike due to lack of social mobility and low standard of living.

Affluent city dwellers will likely retreat to gated communities for protection from conflict, while the poor may resort to illegal hunting for sustenance, reported Blacklock’s.

“People may start to hunt, fish and forage on public lands and waterways without reference to regulations,” said Social Mobility. “Small-scale agriculture could increase. Governments may come to seem irrelevant if they cannot enforce basic regulations or if people increasingly rely on grassroots solutions to meeting basic needs.”

A 2024 RCMP report warned of more civil unrest if Canadians lose faith in their financial security.

The economic collapse could trigger mental health issues and unhappiness, negatively impacting families.

“In 2040, upward mobility is almost unheard of in Canada,” Poilievre said while quoting the report's findings. “Hardly anyone believes they can build a life, a better life for themselves or their children through their own efforts, and many worry about sliding down the social order.”

It goes on to say that people may lose faith in the Canadian project altogether.

“It sounds incredible, something from a post-apocalyptic TV show, but this is the forecast from Prime Minister Carney's own government department, the Privy Council Office,” Poilievre continued.

“This isn't my prediction,” he clarified. “This is where the country is headed, if we continue down the Liberal track.”

Meanwhile, the federal government admits it won’t meet its 2030 poverty reduction goal. Poverty rose to 9.9% in 2022 — up from 7.4% the year prior — as inflation surged and pandemic supports ended. By 2024, officials warned of “hopelessness” amid rising food, rent, and transit costs, despite earlier claims of progress by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.