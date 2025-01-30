Should ALBERTA become the 51st state?

Suggesting Alberta separate from Canada is not a new concept; however, now more than ever, it may be the solution to the province's unfair treatment as a federation partner.

President Trump has announced 25% tariffs are on their way for Canada, largely thanks to Trudeau’s failure to act on border security and the drug crisis plaguing North America. Trump gave us an ultimatum, help resolve these issues we share with our biggest ally and closest neighbour, or face the consequences of tariffs. Of course, Trudeau took the opportunity to threaten the world’s greatest superpower with dollar for dollar retaliation, “everything is on the table”.

NOW: President-elect Trump reveals Trudeau warned him that Canada would be "obliterated" by his 25% tariff threat. Trump dismisses Canada's energy wealth and trade relations. Doubles down on his 'economic' annexation by offering us to "be the 51st state." @rebelnews_ca pic.twitter.com/BeMH0BIXLZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2025

With a history of targeting Alberta’s energy sector for the sake of “climate change”, and his father before him targeting it for federal funding, it’s no wonder the province is on edge with how Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberal government have handled the latest tariff negotiations. On Trump’s announcement the Canadian dollar has already fallen off a cliff, millions of Canadians are on edge with regards to their employment security, and a “pandemic-level” relief plan using taxpayer dollars is being considered by the Liberals to counter the expected damage that may be incoming.

Wouldn’t it be simpler, and provide more prosperity for Albertans, if the province finally unequivocally said no to Ottawa? From the scandalous climate activism to the massive equalization thievery to the perpetual cold shoulder from Ottawa, perhaps a new “golden age” Trump has promised isn’t such a bad idea.

He’s already offered for Canada to become the 51st state, which Ottawa has of course refused, but what if the province of Alberta decided to take him up on it?