Ottawa's interim police chief "unfamiliar" with incident where Alexa Lavoie was shot with tear gas

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke to Alexa Lavoie about Ottawa Police Service interim Police Chief Steve Bell's comments on Alexa being shot in the leg at point-blank range by an officer firing a crowd-control weapon while covering the freedom convoy protests. Bell said he wasn't aware of the specific incident in question.

"It was pretty shocking that the chief is not aware of this kind of injury," Alexa said.

David and Alexa also spoke about the most shocking moments of the trucker commission so far, including revelations about the level of disorganization inside the police units working to contain the protests.

