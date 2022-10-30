Ottawa's interim police chief "unfamiliar" with incident where Alexa Lavoie was shot with tear gas

Guest host David Menzies was joined by Alexa to discuss Steve Bell's comments on her being shot at point-blank range with a tear gas canister, as well as shocking revelations from the ongoing trucker commission.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke to Alexa Lavoie about Ottawa Police Service interim Police Chief Steve Bell's comments on Alexa being shot in the leg at point-blank range by an officer firing a crowd-control weapon while covering the freedom convoy protests. Bell said he wasn't aware of the specific incident in question. 

"It was pretty shocking that the chief is not aware of this kind of injury," Alexa said.

David and Alexa also spoke about the most shocking moments of the trucker commission so far, including revelations about the level of disorganization inside the police units working to contain the protests. 

To help fund our lawsuit against the police for their reckless use of force, visit StandWithAlexa.com.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

