Alleged immigration fraud at Picton Tim Hortons sparks investigation

An underage employee at a Tim Hortons in Picton, Ontario, has come forward with troubling allegations involving attempted immigration fraud, prompting an investigation and raising questions about the misuse of Canada’s once world-class immigration system.

According to Matt Monroe, his 17-year-old niece was approached by her manager at the franchise via Snapchat with an unsettling proposition: marry the manager’s brother—an Indian national—for upwards of $20,000. Monroe says the manager initiated the conversation by asking if the girl had a boyfriend, and when she responded no, the manager proposed, “Do you want an Indian boyfriend?” When his niece responded, “Well, I’m only 17,” the manager allegedly replied, “He can pay you $15,000 to $20,000.”

“This is immigration fraud,” Monroe stated emphatically in an interview. “She said no repeatedly. She knew it was illegal. She tried to report it to another manager, and they laughed it off—made jokes at her expense.”

The girl eventually quit her job due to the toxic environment and lack of support from staff and management. Monroe added that another employee even encouraged her to accept the offer, claiming, “I know four other people that have been married for six years and never met each other.”

The case has now been brought to the attention of local police. “Yes, the police are involved,” confirmed Monroe. “There’s an open investigation. I’m doing everything I can to assist.” Monroe says he has been pressing both law enforcement and Tim Hortons’ corporate offices to act.

“This isn't just unethical—it's criminal,” Monroe said. “They’re targeting a financially vulnerable minor who already struggles with mental health. It’s disgusting.”

He also pointed to a larger trend: the replacement of Canadian youth with foreign workers subsidized through the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) program. “I've been coming to this location for over 20 years. Now, I don’t recognize anyone working here.”

When staff at Tim Hortons was asked directly about the alleged $20,000 marriage offer, the response was a firm “No comment.”

In what appeared to be an attempt to stifle public scrutiny of the situation at the location, a man named Mohammed who is believed to be the franchise owner, contacted law enforcement to have me trespassed from the property for filming, despite not being asked to stop or leave.

The responding officer agreed this was a ridiculous use of police resources and refused to entertain the request. When asked about an investigation, he stated, “I’m not involved with it, another officer is."

The story has prompted further reports from across Ontario, including Ottawa, from individuals claiming to have received similar offers and Rebel News will continue to follow this developing story.

If you or someone you know has experienced similar coercion, please contact local authorities or reach out to Rebel News with your story.