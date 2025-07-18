Amish COVID conviction overturned in partial court win for The Democracy Fund

A judge has reopened one of two COVID-related conviction cases against Amish Canadians, marking a partial legal victory for the religious farmers represented by The Democracy Fund (TDF), a Canadian civil liberties charity fighting Quarantine Act charges handed down during the pandemic.

The case involves two Amish individuals from Ontario who were convicted for failing to comply with federal COVID-19 travel mandates, including the now-infamous ArriveCAN app. One of the convictions has now been overturned by a Niagara Provincial Court judge, with a new trial ordered. The other application to reopen a conviction was denied, and TDF says it will appeal that decision.

Both clients, now living in the United States after marrying, were among the dozens of Amish individuals charged during the pandemic for not completing the federal government's mandatory digital entry requirements. Many in the Amish community do not use modern technology due to religious beliefs, which made compliance with federal mandates difficult or impossible.

TDF’s senior litigation counsel, Adam Blake-Gallipeau, called the decision “a step toward justice,” adding, “The partial success in overturning one conviction is a step toward justice for the Amish community, who live peacefully according to their faith. However, the denial of the second application is both disappointing and confusing. We will appeal that decision while preparing for a new trial in the successful reopening application.”

TDF currently represents over 30 Amish clients across Ontario. Many face serious financial consequences, including property liens and the potential loss of family farms, for failing to comply with pandemic-era quarantine rules.

Founded in 2021, The Democracy Fund provides legal support to Canadians whose constitutional rights were infringed upon during the pandemic. The group says it is committed to protecting the Amish from what it calls unjust enforcement of laws that failed to accommodate religious freedom and technological limitations.

The new trial date for the successful applicant has not yet been scheduled.