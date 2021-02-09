An “official opposition” to lockdowns has emerged | Maxime Bernier joins Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada joined Ezra to talk about the new #EndTheLockdowns caucus.

Here's how Maxime explained the caucus:

“There's no official opposition against lockdowns. The Conservatives are nowhere — they don't speak about that. They don't want to speak about that at the provincial levels... the opposition in Quebec, and in Ontario and in other provinces — there's nothing.

“There's nobody speaking against these authoritarian measures from the provincial and federal government.

“So Randy had the idea to put together the elected representatives, or former elected representatives from different levels of government: municipal, provincials and federal, and we had our meeting, Ezra, in Ontario last week. Last Monday, we launched the End the Lockdowns caucus and I'm very pleased that right now we have more than 14,000 people who signed a petition supporting our initiative. ”