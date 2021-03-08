Andrew Cuomo's Fashion Faux Pas

  By Rebel News
  March 08, 2021

In this clip from a recent livestream, Ezra Levant talked about New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo's strange fashion sense.

“When you're a banker or a lawyer, you really have to wear a blue or a grey suit. You can't wear a tan suit or a green suit. You can't wear a zoot suit. You've got to wear the corporate uniform. It's basically blue -- very dark blue, or grey -- very dark grey. And [if] you get outside that, people say: who's the weirdo?

“...that's the thing about men, you have to dress forgettable. And you wear either a white shirt, or light blue, or once in a while maybe a light pink shirt.

“...you're allowed to express yourself through your tie, but even that has to be sort of normal. So where does a fella express himself?”

New York
YouTube Livestream
